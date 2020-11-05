AC Editorial: Election over, time to govern

It is said that politics is trying to persuade people that your ideas are right. Governing is the chance to prove it.

There is nothing more inherently political than an election, the moment when, after all of the competing ideas across the spectrum of thought are tossed into the public square, we learn which were the most persuasive.

But, while Election Day is the culmination of this political process, it is also the commencement of the governing process. All of those voters who were persuaded by the winning candidates will be watching to see if campaign promises are filled, how ideas translate into policy and whether their lives are improved.

Our political process, as divisive as it has become, has frequently spilled over into governing, where we are just as divided, especially nationally given our endless political cycle.

Locally, we are afforded a pause after Election Day to get down to the business of governing. The spirited Petaluma City Council race is over and, while we may not know the final results for a week or more, the campaign has ended. Voters have had their say, so now it is time to set aside our differences and start making policy.

The first task for the top three vote-getters is to unify Petaluma as they lead the city through challenging and uncertain times. We are still in the middle of a pandemic, with dire economic consequences, while at the same time experiencing a housing crisis and a climate emergency.

Keeping Petaluma safe from the COVID outbreak while helping businesses and residents struggling from the prolonged shutdown should be top priority of the new council. We will need creative solutions to keep local restaurants afloat, especially as the weather turns cold and rainy and outdoor dining is less attractive.

In order to solve the housing crisis, compromises must be achieved. A blanket opposition to all new housing projects will not produce the new residential units needed to bring down the cost of living in Petaluma. Conversely, rubber stamping every development without benefit to the city will not solve our traffic and climate goals and could harm the city’s quality of life.

Elections have consequences. This election has had outsize significance since this new council will lead the city’s General Plan update, the once-a-decade or so process of retooling the guiding document that defines where and how Petaluma will grow in the future.

As part of the process, the city must complete the Housing Element, which spells out how Petaluma will meet its mandated affordable housing targets. The city has failed to come close to reaching current affordable housing targets, and they are expected to significantly increase in the next cycle.

The new council will also decide the future of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, the 64-acre city-owned property in the center of town. The lease with the fair expires in 2023, so this council must decide relatively soon to renew the lease or find a different use for the property.

Looming over all of the new council’s decisions is the threat that climate change poses on Petaluma. Climate change is no longer some abstract problem for future generations to solve. It is causing real world problems and poses an existential threat to low-lying Petaluma through sea level rise, flooding and wildfire danger.

The council must take its declared climate emergency seriously and engage the Climate Action Commission in all of the decisions it faces.

No matter which candidate you supported, it’s time to put the bitterness of the campaign in the past and get down to the business of governing.

So, congratulations to the winners of the 2020 Petaluma City Council race. You persuaded us that your ideas are right. Now go and prove it.