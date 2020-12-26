AC Editorial: Free internet to fight racism of digital divide

Zoom surged from an obscure tech company to a major U.S. lifeline this year, as businesses, schools and government all shifted to online meetings to remain socially distant in COVID-19. And while a useful and necessary platform, we all know it can be annoying. How many times have you heard these phrases in the past nine months?

“Can you hear me? How about now?”

“I think she’s frozen.”

“You’re on mute.”

“We lost you for a minute there.”

“We can hear you but we can’t see you.”

“What was that? You broke up.”

It’s exhausting, even for adults. Now imagine having the attention span of a teenager. Or a fifth-grader. Or a 5 year old.

What is being asked of our students and educators is overwhelming. Education has always been a collaborative effort, fostered in the warm bosom of academia where youth is encouraged to exercise their mind. Hastily moved home in the pandemic, students now have more pressure than ever to manage their own scholastic success.

Sadly, it’s not going great for a lot of kids.

A report from Petaluma City Schools District shows that so far this year, 22% of our high school students are failing at least one class, up 7 percent from last year. When that statistic is dissected by demographics, it’s clear the hardest hit are the students for whom English is a second language. Currently, 31% of ESL students have an F in at least one class.

Not surprisingly, a student’s success at school in the pandemic seems somewhat tied to their access to internet. When school districts implemented distance learning last April, one-quarter of students at Two Rock Union School District did not have internet at home, making it all but impossible to effectively teach those children. They all came from Spanish-speaking homes.

“We still think about internet as a privilege and not a utility,” said Betha MacClain, Two Rock’s superintendent in April. “That's a fundamental problem, but we still treat it like an extra. Now (with distance learning) we're relying on it to provide something that's a civil right, like education.”

This is not a new problem. The national “digital divide” has been debated for more than a decade, leading to the $20 billion federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. But the pandemic put the need into overdrive, leaving hundreds of local students behind simply because they don’t have the privilege to enjoy internet at home. Students have been seen huddling outside the Petaluma Library just so they can use its free WiFi to attend class or finish their homework.

Most of the time, it is poor and minority students left in the digital lurch. The New York Times reported, “Roughly one-in-five black teens (21%) said they use public Wi-Fi to do schoolwork due to a lack of home internet connection, compared with 11% of white teens and 9% of Hispanic teens. And around a fifth (21%) of teens with an annual family income under $30,000 reported having to use public Wi-Fi to do homework, compared with 11% of teens in families with a household income of $30,000-$74,999 and just 7% of those living in households earning at least $75,000.”

We need to balance this extra burden that unfairly hits some students. In 2020 this problem should not exist anywhere, but especially in the tech-centric Bay Area that is brimming over with multi-billion dollar businesses.

Companies like Comcast have spent hundreds of millions of dollars to bring internet to the low-income and rural corners of the country, but critics say its low-cost “Internet Essential” option is too slow to support video learning needed to educate more than one student at a time. Families with multiple children are left in the unenviable position of deciding how to balance that limited bandwidth.

Last month, Oakland tackled this problem head on by offering free high-speed internet across much of the city. The $7.7 million initiative will allow the 94,000 residents who don’t have internet to get online, including 25,000 students who have been limping through distance learning without the necessary infrastructure at home. Oakland joined San Francisco and San Jose in declaring internet a necessary public utility that should be easily available to all residents.

Although tempting to say that Petaluma should follow suit, one look at the city’s coffers will show there’s no money for such an ambitious project here. Oakland, San Francisco and San Jose have the economies to make such a program work, and work well; but the rural communities of California, the ones most impacted by the divide, aren’t so lucky.

That’s why it is up to the state legislature to solve this problem. Especially in resource-rich California.

At a time when issues of race and inclusion are at the centerpiece of many national discussions, providing free high-speed internet is a common sense solution to ensure the next generation doesn’t fall behind their more privileged peers. Continuing to ignore this problem, particularly in the face of the pandemic, is quiet acceptance that our society is OK with allowing a large swath of minority and low-income students to fall through the cracks.