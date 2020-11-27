AC Editorial: Giving thanks in a terrible year

For many, it may feel hard to be thankful this year. If you are following the latest state health guidelines, then you will probably be tucking into a much smaller turkey this year at a much more subdued Thanksgiving gathering.

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, health officials are advising holiday gatherings take place between no more than three households with at most 12 total people. We have spent much of the year in isolation, and now we must remain apart from our loved ones at Thanksgiving.

The recent spike in COVID-19 cases at the holidays is just another lump of coal in an already horrible year that has included a deadly pandemic, racial tensions and protests, destructive wildfires and a bitterly divisive presidential election. But still, there is reason to give thanks this year.

The most obvious reason to give thanks is that we have survived 2020 thus far and we are only a month away from turning the calendar on this year.

For those who live in Petaluma, we survived another wildfire season unscathed. While Santa Rosa, our neighbor to the north, again experienced a devastating wildfire event in the Glass fire, Petaluma was untouched.

True to the famous Petaluma spirit, the community again opened evacuation sites and sheltered and fed those fleeing the wildfire. For the past five years, wildfires in Northern California have become a menace, and we remain vigilant in the event that it could happen in Petaluma some day.

Petaluma actively participated in the racial justice and police reform protests that swept the nation this summer. While the nation has much work to do on this issue, there are signs locally of steps in the right direction.

The city convened advocacy groups to lead listening sessions around law enforcement policies, which could lead to reforms in the police department. At the county level, voters passed Measure P, which will bring more funding and power to the watchdog agency that oversees the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The nation even got through an election in the middle of a pandemic, which is no easy feat, and included a record turnout. Yes it was divisive. It was even unusually divisive at the local level.

But here in Petaluma, after the votes were counted, the winners were congratulated and those who did not win did not complain that the vote was rife with fraud. Perhaps the best thing to come out of this lemon of a year is the impending ouster of President Donald Trump and the prospect of a return to normalcy and decency under President-elect Joe Biden.

Of course the biggest story of this monumental year, the first line of 2020’s future Wikipedia page, will be the coronavirus pandemic, which upended life as we know it.

The numbers are staggering. As of this week, Petaluma has had 1,567 total COVID cases, Sonoma County has had 11,486 total cases, California has had 1,114,000 total cases, the United States has had 12,261,424 total cases and the world has had 58,819,529 total cases. More than a quarter million Americans have died from the virus.

Still, there is reason to give thanks even though we are apparently in the worst wave yet. Several drug companies have announced effective vaccine trials. So, 2021 will dawn with the promise of a vaccine that could end the pandemic as well as a Biden administration that can muster the political will and organizing power to defeat it.

At your socially distanced Thanksgiving feast, with empty chairs at the table and perhaps an open laptop with a Zoom call with family, let’s give thanks to nearly making it through 2020. And let’s look forward to filling the places at the table with loved ones this time next year.