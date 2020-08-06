AC Editorial: Protect others, wear a mask

No shoes, no shirt, no service.

To that list, we might as well add no mask. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order is unambiguous — if you are going to leave your house, you need to wear a mask.

Face coverings, which significantly reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, are required in all indoor public spaces as well as outdoors when one is unable to maintain 6 feet away from other people.

Sonoma County Supervisors last month expressed support for stiff fines for noncompliance with the mask mandate. The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote today on a proposal that would impose fines of $100 for individuals and up to $10,000 for businesses in violation of the rules. That would bring Sonoma County in line with Marin, Napa and Mendocino counties, which all have imposed civil citation programs to enforce mask wearing.

Some will say that the government can’t force them to wear a mask. Many conservative leaders, including the president, have tried to add mask wearing to the growing list of divisive culture war issues. It’s an erosion of freedom, they say.

However, there is a long history of the government enforcing certain behavior, including what we wear, in order to protect public health.

Try to walk into a restaurant with no shoes or no shirt, and you will get no service. In most public places, nudity is not allowed for health reasons. Motorists who don’t wear a seat belt or motorcycle riders without a helmet face steep fines for noncompliance.

For those still too selfish to see the benefit of wearing a mask, the requirement to cover your face in public isn’t designed to protect you. You still have the right to suck as much virus-laden air as you want and get infected with COVID-19. The mask mandate is designed to protect you from spreading the disease to vulnerable segments of the public.

Think of it this way, you can smoke until your lungs turn black in private, but in most public places in California, smoking is outlawed. The rest of us don’t want to breathe your secondhand smoke.

In a pandemic, the normal air we exhale from our lungs can be as deadly as secondhand cigarette smoke. Masks are effective in preventing others from breathing it, according to science.

Videos posted on social media have shown people arguing with retail employees who ask them to don a mask in their stores, throwing temper tantrums like a toddler who doesn’t want to wear a bib. Please don’t force workers on the front lines of the pandemic, who are already overly exposed, to police your behavior. When inside a public place, wear a mask.

And outside, parks, trails, beaches and sidewalks should be places where everyone feels safe. If you are passing someone outdoors within 6 feet, do the right thing and cover your face. Some passersby may feel intimidated to confront non-mask-wearers, but they still have the right to feel safe in public.

For many of those most vulnerable to the coronavirus, a walk along the Lynch Creek Trail is their only chance to get out of the house and get some exercise. Would you knowingly do something to harm your grandmother? Hopefully not, so wear a mask when outside around others in public.

It is unfortunate that something as simple yet important as mask wearing has become yet another issue that has divided us. But the facts are clear — wearing a mask saves lives. Don’t leave home without one.