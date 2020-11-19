AC Editorial: Shop locally this holiday season

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Jeff Bezos has made about $80 billion. Personally.

That’s because the stock price of Amazon, the company in which he owns an 11% stake, is up 80% this year. Bezos, the founder and CEO of the internet retail giant, and other online merchants have made a mint this year as brick-and-mortar retailers have suffered.

Since March, when much of the economy was shuttered to prevent the spread of COVID-19, our shopping habits shifted to almost exclusively buying online. Many independent stores laid off or furloughed workers as their establishments remained closed.

In Petaluma, that has meant empty storefronts and higher unemployment. Even as some restrictions have been lifted, allowing for indoor retail to resume, challenges have persisted. Most stores must limit customer capacity, and must convince wary consumers to venture out when they could make their purchase with one click from the safety of their homes.

On the food service side, restaurants in Petaluma are still operating with only outdoor dining. This worked during the pleasant months of summer and fall, but as the weather turns cold and wet, patio dining will seem much less attractive. There already is a run on heat lamps.

All of this comes as the U.S. is seeing a third wave of COVID cases and new restrictions are being considered. We are heading into the holiday shopping season when retailers and restaurateurs typically reach the break even point of their fiscal year.

It begs the question: Will next Friday truly be a Black Friday, or will businesses remain in the red?

The answer depends on consumers, and we all have a role to play. Local businesses have already taken a huge hit this year, and a bad holiday shopping season could be dire.

So, as you consider your holiday shopping, don’t logon to Amazon to buy gifts. If you feel comfortable, don a mask and venture out to downtown Petaluma, where local shops will welcome your business. Your purchase in Petaluma has the added bonus of keeping sales tax dollars flowing locally.

And even if you don’t feel comfortable shopping in person and prefer to do it online, first check the websites of local businesses to see if they offer delivery or curbside pickup. Buying a book through Copperfieldsbooks.com is still preferable to buying from Amazon.com.

While you are out in Petaluma, check out the improvements local restaurants have made to their patio dining offerings. Water Street in particular has transformed into a charming waterfront dining spot resembling the Italian Riviera.

The city is partnering with local restaurants to help them winterize their outdoor spaces and continue to serve customers in a safe environment.

And, while the day after Thanksgiving is known as Black Friday, it has typically brought customers to big box stores seeking door-busting sales. In Petaluma, local businesses are promoting Small Business Saturday, which is Nov. 28.

This is also the day that Santa and Mrs. Claus will make their arrival in Petaluma via tugboat, a cherished Rivertown tradition. While they will not disembark for photo ops this year, children should be able to spot the couple as they circle the Turning Basin.

The message here is to continue to be safe during the pandemic, but support local businesses as much as possible. We want to have a thriving local economy once we’re finally on the other side of this, and a successful holiday season could make all the difference.