AC Editorial: Support local journalism

The Argus-Courier newspaper traces its roots back to 1855, three years before Petaluma became a city. As such, the paper is the oldest continually operating business in the city.

Petaluma residents have had at least one local print newspaper in some form for the past 165 years. It is a tradition that will hopefully continue for years to come, but one that is not guaranteed.

Newspapers were already hard hit before this year. The steady decline began two decades ago as advertisers found new and cheaper ways of reaching consumers online, and social media became a news source. Since 2004, about 1,800 newspapers have closed in the United States.

But the coronavirus pandemic has been the death knell for many newspapers as communities become news deserts without a trained journalist to cover the local government, report on crimes or inform the residents about upcoming events.

According to the Poynter Institute for Media Studies, more than 60 newspapers nationwide have closed since the start of the pandemic. In most cases, the loss of advertising revenue drove them out of business.

Community newspapers rely on local businesses for advertising revenue, and when the pandemic hit and businesses were shuttered, that revenue dried up.

The Argus-Courier is not immune to those pressures, but fortunately it has solid support from a local investment company. Since 2012 when Sonoma Media Investments bought the Argus-Courier, Press Democrat and other North Bay publications, local journalism has been supported by investors who live in the communities we cover.

Perhaps more importantly, the Argus-Courier has enjoyed the support of readers who, in readership surveys, have consistently said the newspaper is a trusted and invaluable source of Petaluma news.

Maintaining that trust and upholding the standards of excellent local journalism at the Argus-Courier is something I am personally proud of as I leave the newspaper after nearly six years as the editor for a position with the County of Sonoma’s communications team.

I have always thought of the Argus-Courier as the community’s newspaper — my colleagues and I are just stewards of this institution while we are here. But I am happy to be leaving the newspaper in strong shape, well positioned for success under the next editor.

It is difficult to step away from journalism at this moment, especially as jobs in the industry are contracting. One of the things I will miss most is working with dedicated and talented professional journalists, who will continue the tradition of excellence at the Argus-Courier. During my tenure at the Argus, the staff has won multiple awards from the California News Publishers Association, including several for being the top newspaper of its size in the state.

Petaluma readers are accustomed to waking up Thursday morning to find the latest print edition waiting for them on their doorstep. They know to go online to Petaluma360.com for the latest breaking news about everything Petaluma related.

That will continue as long as there is a demand. So thank you for continuing to support the Argus-Courier. I know that I will.

— Matt Brown

Argus-Courier Editor, 2015-2020