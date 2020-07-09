AC editorial: Support Petaluma, support local revenue

The world is a much different place than in it was just four months ago.

Consider this; the city of Petaluma in late February found in a poll that two-thirds of voters would back a one-cent sales tax on the November ballot. Additionally, voters listed as important funding priorities increasing public safety staffing among other key spending areas.

This, of course, was before the COVID-19 outbreak changed the world as we know it, closing large segments of our economy and forcing millions of Americans out of work.

The poll results were also before the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a white police officer and the subsequent weeks of protest over police brutality and calls to defund the police, including in Petaluma.

These world events have changed the political landscape, making what could have been a glide path to passing a local sales tax into an uphill battle.

Make no mistake, Petaluma’s budget is structurally unsustainable without a new revenue source. Increasing pension costs threaten to swamp the city’s budget, rising by $1.5 million every year for the next decade despite steps the city has taken to reduce pension costs by $1 million annually. And these estimates don’t factor in an underperforming pension fund due to the economic slump, which could increase the city’s share of the pension burden.

Additionally, Petaluma’s revenue from sales and hotel tax is down this year and could continue to lag in a prolonged pandemic-induced shutdown.

The only way to right Petaluma’s economic ship is with a new revenue source, and a one-cent sales tax increase offers the most muscular approach to get there.

The City Council is currently considering placing a sales tax measure on the November ballot. Certainly, asking voters, who are already struggling with a recession and may be out of work, to increase their taxes is not ideal, but the fall election offers the best chance of passing such a measure, if crafted well.

And make no mistake, the measure must be well-crafted to have any chance at passing.

The presidential election in November could see record voter turnout, which would help with passing a sales tax measure. A general tax, which can be used for any priority, only needs a simple majority to pass, while a tax earmarked for a specific purpose requires a two-thirds majority to pass. But when placing a general tax on the ballot, city officials can signal their intended use for the revenue.

Street repair must be part of the conversation for the revenue and feature prominently in the campaign. Petaluma’s streets are in the worst condition in the Bay Area and the issue remains a top local priority. This despite new state gas tax revenue and a potential countywide sales tax extension for transportation on the November ballot.

Beyond streets, the city has plenty of other spending priorities, which must be clearly explained in a campaign. Activists have called for defunding the police, but Petaluma’s police department has been underfunded for years. The department is still down a dozen positions cut during the last recession.

So any revenue from a potential sales tax that goes to the police department should be explained not as increasing police funding, but as restoring funding to levels of a decade ago.

Maintaining fire department equipment and emergency response times were the two highest priorities of poll respondents and should still be, especially as we get into the fall fire season. Dangerous wildfires are more of a threat than ever, and Petaluma has already experienced two big blazes on its fringes this year.

Another key point to explain in a campaign is that a majority of Sonoma County cities already have local sales tax add-ons. Petaluma, Windsor and Cloverdale have the lowest sales tax rates in the county at 8.25%.

Finally, a sales tax ballot measure is a political consideration and it will take a coordinated campaign from all city officials to pass. The last time Petaluma tried to pass such a measure, in 2014, the council was divided on the issue and the measure failed.

All seven council members need to be on the same page as well as business, labor and environmental groups in order to mount a robust campaign.

While we will withhold an endorsement until we see the specifics of a sales tax measure, we support giving Petaluma more revenue in general and we look forward to watching the process unfold.

Petaluma leaders have been good stewards of taxpayer money. With additional revenue, we can make this city even better.