AC Editorial: Vote early by mail

President Donald Trump has claimed, without any evidence, that voting by mail will lead to fraud and massive problems in the November election. His actions threaten to make that a self-fulfilling prophecy.

In truth, there is nothing wrong with mail-in ballots — Americans have voted this way for years and some states do it exclusively. The problem, though, is that Trump is spreading lies to purposely sow doubt about the legitimacy of an election conducted largely by mail, while at the same time undermining the U.S. Postal Service to intentionally manufacture some of the problems he has talked about.

In the middle of a pandemic, when gathering in large groups like polling places is dangerous and unwise, voting by mail is the safest option. But Trump’s fear is that mail-in voting benefits Democrats (there is no evidence of this). Trump is also down in the polls to former Vice President Joe Biden, so he is looking for an excuse should he lose the Nov. 3 contest.

What does this mean for voters in Petaluma? It means you should vote as early as possible.

The Postal Service is going to be inundated with a record number of mail-in ballots this fall. In order to make sure your vote is received and counted by the deadline, and to make it easier on postal workers and election officials, don’t hold your ballot until the last minute.

In California, most voters will have ballots in their hands around Oct. 3, a month before the election. Treat that day as election day. Do your homework on the candidates and ballot measures well in advance so that you can get your ballot in with plenty of time to spare.

At the Argus-Courier, we will do our part to speed up the timeline of this historic election. We have already begun publishing stories about ballot measures and candidates for local office to help readers make a decision. We will conduct interviews and have our endorsements made well before the November election so that voters can get their ballots in the mail early.

Voting by mail is safe, reliable and legal, despite what Trump says. Indeed, Trump has voted by mail himself several times in the past. His false pronouncements against the legitimacy of voting by mail even threaten some of his own voters.

Trump supporters, who tend to be older, white and rural, may be scared of voting at the polls due to the pandemic, and they also may not mail in a ballot if they believe the president’s rhetoric about fraud. Fine, if it costs Trump votes, but no one should be persuaded from exercising their right to vote, especially under false pretenses.

Democrats, Republicans, third party supporters and independents, should all trust mail-in voting and do it early. This is especially important for a local election, where a multitude of voices is critical for selecting local leaders that represent the entire community.

Oct. 3, our new Election Day, will be here in six weeks. This is our chance to prove that democracy is still alive and well in this country.