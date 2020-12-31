AC Editorial: We can’t lose momentum on equity

In 2020, we heard from several readers who said “racism isn’t an issue in Petaluma.” This year alone, however, a local Latinx couple was accused of kidnapping, seemingly for getting too close to a white mother’s children. Lala’s Creamery received a nasty note for displaying Black Lives Matter signage. And a belligerent white man tore down the artwork displayed in Leghorn’s Park by local children who were processing the injustice of George Floyd’s death.

Racism has no geographic boundaries, its ugly face can pop up anywhere.

Inequity has been the focus of heated discussion in 2020, and for good reason. A passing glance at the numbers should end any claims that we live in “post-racial society.”

The average white family has a net worth of $171,000, compared to $17,600 for Black families. Black people make up 13% of the population, but represent 23% of all COVID-19-related deaths. In California, of the students who are arrested on campus, 57.1% are Latinx, compared to 15.9% white. Black women are three times more likely to die in childbirth than white women. Native American children are three times more likely to end up in foster care than white children. Only 40% of Black people graduate 4-year college, compared to 64% of whites and 74% of Asian Americans.

“Our results show that people of color face a higher likelihood of being killed by police than do white men and women, that risk peaks in young adulthood, and that men of color face a nontrivial lifetime risk of being killed by police,” according to a 2018 study by Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America. It noted Black men are 2.5 times as likely as white men to die at the hands of police.

Statistics like these have always existed. But this summer, white people seemed to take more notice during the protests that erupted after George Floyd was killed, pinned to the pavement by three Minneapolis police officers for an agonizing 8 minutes and 15 seconds. Tragically, Floyd was just the latest in a seemingly endless number of Black people who have died in high-profile police encounters. Something about this grief felt weightier and more widespread.

Perhaps it was the pandemic, and the fact that people had fewer distractions pulling them away from the many signs that racial disparity exists all around us. Perhaps it’s momentum from the younger generation, many of whom have made equity a rallying cry. But somehow, for a moment this summer, the ivory tower of white privilege seemed unveiled and properly defined for the masses.

“I’m not privileged, I grew up poor,” was a common response from those who choose not to see white privilege as a real and systemic part of our major lifelines, from government, to finance, to education, to law enforcement.

While some confuse privilege with wealth, statistics show that having white skin makes one more likely to do better in school, make more money, have better medical outcomes, have positive interactions with authority figures and own a home. A 2019 Pew Research Center study showed 59% of people say being white is an “advantage,” while 55% say being Black and 52% say being Latinx is a “disadvantage.” Privilege comes in all forms, and most of those forms seem to benefit white people, directly or indirectly.

The heft of that reality seemed to finally sink in, at least for (some) white people. BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color), of course, have long known this truth.

As protests stretched into a second month, both in Petaluma and around the world, books like “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo and “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi peaked on the New York Times Best Seller list. People wanted to educate themselves, to understand that we live in a white-centric society that we all passively continue to enforce. There was talk of updating textbooks with more accurate historical context, dozens of confederate monuments were removed, and police reform was discussed by the city and county.

The potential for change felt electric, like a spark heading toward a fuse.

But somehow, that fire has cooled. Between the election, another COVID shutdown and the holidays, our attention seems more scattered. In 2021, these difficult conversations need to continue. Until they are no longer difficult and we inch toward progress. Only by acknowledging there is injustice can we begin to fix it.

The City of Petaluma has been floating an “inclusivity survey,” aimed at understanding how people perceive the major institutions in our town. It’s unclear how exactly this information will be used, but at least the conversations are budding. Like all polls, the more data included, the better the results. Take the survey by the Jan. 8 deadline at cityofpetaluma.org/inclusivity-survey.

We have a long way to go to make meaningful change, but this summer demonstrated that we have the momentum to make it happen. It’s critical we support BIPOC’s leadership in this movement, and as white people, make space, actively listen and be OK with feeling uncomfortable. Only when there’s more voices at the table, will we finally see these bleak numbers reflect something more equitable.

Editor’s note: Considering the subject matter, it’s contextually important to note this was written by a white, millennial woman.