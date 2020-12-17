AC Editorial: Whatever you’ve got to give

At this point, it’s beyond cliché to say the holidays will “look a little different this year.” They will look very different for many of us — a smaller and more intimate affair, probably lacking in the boisterous conversations that come when large groups of friends and family gather near.

One thing that hasn’t changed one bit this holiday season are the needs of our most vulnerable neighbors. In fact, those needs seem bigger than ever.

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate skyrocketed to an 80-year high of 15.2% in April, putting hundreds of once-stable families on a financial knife-edge. People who once had no problem paying their bills suddenly found themselves struggling to make ends meet. While the county’s jobless rate steadily dropped to a healthier 6.2% by November (still much higher than the 2.4% seen in November 2019), the current shelter-in-place order has once again left hundreds of servers, retailers, stylists and more out of work, at least for a few weeks.

Many of our newly-unemployed neighbors are not used to asking for help. They built successful businesses. They saved their pennies. They planned for the future. But COVID-19 was a financial tsunami that few could predict, and the only option for some is to batten down the hatches and wait this storm out. They may not want to publicize their anxieties, but the escalating demand at food banks and rent assistance programs demonstrate how many are hurting this year.

These community members have come to rely on the local lifelines Petaluma’s nonprofits provide. But, like everything else, giving back also looks different this year. Without special events or bustling holiday shopping downtown, it’s more difficult than ever for nonprofits to garner the support they usually enjoy. That means it’s on each of us to go out of our way to give what we can this Christmas.

Petaluma’s heart shines brightest when we come together to help each other. Luckily, there’s plenty of ways to give, including some that don’t cost a thing.

Even if you have no extra dollars to spare, you can still brighten someone’s season. Simply commit to calling a lonely senior who can’t receive many visits because of COVID-19. Petaluma People Services Center’s You Are Not Alone program is matching cheerful voices up with sheltered seniors. They’ll even help you figure out what to talk about, just promise to call once a day.

If you’re tight on cash but rich on goods, consider collecting up any extra well-cared-for coats and nonperishable food you might have. Casa Grande teacher and all-around angel Lynne Gordon Moquete is always seeking something for her nonprofit, Una-Vida. In addition to her massive Tuesday night grocery giveaway at Hillside Church, she also keeps a food pantry and clothing closet that she opens for anyone in need. Follow Una-Vida on Facebook and be amazed by how often she is looking for something that you might have handy.

If you are in the position to give money, there are no shortage of places to donate. The Petaluma Salvation Army has taken its “Red Kettle Bell Ringers” online (petaluma.salvationarmy.org), where donations go to food programs, fighting poverty, education and more.

COTS, PEP Housing, Petaluma Educational Foundation, United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay, Lily’s Legacy, Mentor Me — there’s no shortage of wonderful charities here in Petaluma that are worthy of donor dollars.

For some, it may seem extra hard to give this year — when the stress of the world weighs heavy, it can be easier to focus on our own needs rather than the collective good. But if ever there was a year that deserved an extra, heaping dose of kindness, it’s 2020.