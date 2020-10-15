AC Endorsement: Yes on O for mental health

Substance abuse. Psychiatric crises. Homelessness. These and other major societal problems are often lumped together under the broad category of mental health issues. And then ignored.

Or, more precisely, those working to address mental health issues are not given the resources needed to fix the problem. As one might cross the street to avoid someone having a psychotic episode, we wish there was a solution but we hope that someone else will offer help.

In this election, we now have an opportunity to pool our collective resources and provide a solution to mental health problems in Sonoma County. Measure O, a quarter-cent sales tax on the November ballot, would provide $25 million annually for mental healthcare after years of chronic underfunding.

If two-thirds of county voters approve Measure O, and we think they should, here’s what we would get for our investment:

About $11 million annually would go toward emergency psychiatric services, including mobile support teams that accompany law enforcement and provide crisis intervention on mental health calls.

Another $5.5 million annually would go toward behavior health facilities like residential care homes for people with severe mental illness, transitional housing, and a dedicated psychiatric facility to provide emergency services.

Substance abuse and children’s mental health services would get $4.5 million annually. The remaining $4 million would go toward behavioral health for homeless people and for transitional and supportive housing for the homeless.

The spending plan includes geographic equity, meaning that the southern part of Sonoma County would see benefits. Organizations in Petaluma working in mental health issues, including the Committee on the Shelterless and Petaluma People Services Center, stand to compete for Measure O funding.

At a quarter-cent, Measure O can do a lot with a small investment. We also know that it will not completely solve all of the mental health issues. This is why we must continue to press our county leaders to budget more for these services.

We understand that, given the current financial climate, it is a tough time to ask voters to raise taxes. But while no one likes to pay more tax, we appreciate the infrastructure and services our tax dollars buy. This seems like a good investment.

There are signs that our collective mental health is in decline due to the pandemic and the related financial crisis. Suicide is on the increase as people struggle with isolation and uncertainty. As unemployment rises, so too does homelessness.

The county’s behavioral health services are ill-equipped to deal with the current mental health crisis despite an experienced leadership team and fiscal controls. In order to rise to the challenge, more revenue is clearly needed.

The Argus-Courier recommends voting yes on Measure O to help solve the mental heath challenge.