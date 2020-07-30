Anti-tax ideology has price

“I don’t want to abolish government. I simply want to reduce it to the size where I can drag it into the bathroom and drown it in the bathtub.”

—Grover Norquist, anti-tax activist

Congressional Republicans used to believe fervently in a balanced federal budget; they are now far more interested in reducing taxes at all costs, even if that means running up the federal deficit for future generations to pay. Despite the fact that today’s highest marginal tax rate is roughly half what it was during the decades following World War II, this “no new taxes” orthodoxy is now so embedded in the GOP’s dogma that a large majority of Republican lawmakers have signed anti-tax activist Grover Norquist’s pledge to never increase federal income taxes.

I was reminded of this dangerously fanatical ideology while reading a recent letter to the editor in the Argus-Courier penned by Dan Drummond, executive director of the Sonoma County Taxpayers Association, in which he criticized Petaluma city government officials for having the audacity to consider a sales tax increase to help balance its budget. Drummond alleged that city officials were being disingenuous in claiming they had done everything possible to reduce the ballooning costs of employee pension obligations and were refusing “to even consider measures necessary to rein in escalating pension” costs.

His statement, I learned, was totally false. The City has done exactly what the Sonoma County Taxpayers Association recommended it do according to the suggested reform measures listed in its “Position Paper on Public Employee Pension Costs,” posted prominently on the group’s website.

Sonoma County Taxpayers Association recommends cities adopt a “two-tiered system” whereby newly hired employees receive less generous pension benefits. This was achieved a decade ago when benefits were reduced for all City employees hired after July 2010.

Sonoma County Taxpayers Association also recommends cities require employees to pay a greater share of the costs of their plans. Here again, Petaluma City employees are paying an increased share of pension costs through successfully negotiated union contracts.

Another recommendation, that some government services be privatized, has also been embraced in Petaluma. Example: The City’s planning and animal control services are now performed by private contractors.

Additionally, according to Petaluma City Manager Peggy Flynn, for eight consecutive years the city held back employee cost-of-living adjustments to create savings needed to reduce its pension exposure.

I spoke with Flynn last week who confirmed that the City Council next week will likely approve a 1 cent sales tax ballot measure for voters to consider on Nov. 3. She was mystified as to why Drummond would level such inaccurate allegations against the City. “We are 100 % in agreement” on the need to control pension costs, Flynn told me. “We have done everything the taxpayers association has recommended, and we’ve continued to find additional ways to save money.”

But the City has now exhausted its cost control options, and services are suffering terribly. Petaluma’s streets are the worst of any city in the Bay Area. Parks are decaying. Public facilities, including the police and fire stations and the Lucchesi Community Center, are dilapidated.

The City cut one third of its workforce following the Great Recession of 2008 and the positions, mostly in public safety, were never fully restored. Today there are 14 vacant positions, primarily in fire and police. Partly as a result and amplified by the fact that calls for service have skyrocketed over the last decade, Petaluma’s current 911 response time for police, fire and medical calls is one minute slower than industry standards. That may not sound like a long time unless, of course, you’re having a serious medical emergency or your house is on fire.

Unless a new revenue source is found, beginning next year the City will confront a towering $6.5 million average annual budget deficit that will necessitate draconian cuts, further undermining the city’s ability to function.

Petaluma is the only “full service” city in Sonoma County that has no dedicated sales tax add-on to fund city services. This is one reason why its employees are often paid less than other cities its size in the region, making recruitment and retention a costly ongoing problem.

The pandemic and ensuing economic recession will certainly stifle enthusiasm for approving any kind of tax measure. But if enough Petalumans fully educate themselves on the facts and begin to contemplate the dire consequences of doing nothing, it may have a good chance of passage. There is, after all, little evidence to suggest that Petalumans want to intentionally drown their city government in Grover Norquist’s proverbial bathtub.

Still, it’s a long three months to election day. In addition to the taxpayer association’s preemptive opposition, it’s looking like the North Bay Leadership Council, a business and employer group headquartered in Petaluma, is also poised to fight the measure.

Not because anyone at the NBLC — which includes Exchange Bank, St. Joseph Health and the SRJC among many others — has done any research on the validity of the Petaluma tax measure. Rather, it’s because NBLC’s executive committee recently decided that all North Bay sales tax measures should be actively opposed “as a matter of policy,” partly due to the ongoing recession and because municipalities, in general, apparently aren’t behaving strategically enough about their priorities and how to fund them.

If such unfounded generalizations were not insulting enough to the volunteer members of city councils across the region, they also threw in a blanket condemnation of cities’ failure to address the pension problem which, in fairness, could be more effectively resolved with action by the state legislature and the courts.

Let’s hope Petaluma voters give this proposal a more reasoned and intelligent assessment come election day.

(John Burns is former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com.)