Argus-Courier Editorial: 4 things to be hopeful for in 2021

A blank canvas. A dewy morning. A bud emerging from winter’s ground. All things that signify burgeoning promise, a fresh start, the chance for something new. Much like 2021. Or so we hoped.

We all watched, mouths agape, as armed thugs waving Confederate and Trump flags invaded our U.S. Capitol, while our president sat silent, passively encouraging this unconscionable act of domestic terrorism. At best, it was the death rattle of an arrogant administration that spent four years spreading lies, promoting white supremacists and inflaming division in this nation. At worst, it was just the beginning.

January 20 cannot get here soon enough. The ushering in of President-Elect Joe Biden and his Bay Area running mate Kamala Harris feels like a bomb squad rushing in 5 seconds before detonation. While it’s an Everest of a climb to even begin to undo the damage inflicted under President Donald Trump’s “leadership,” with the support of the Senate, our new administration is primed to get us off this toxic track.

Here in Petaluma, change is also wafting through the air like the “Sonoma Aroma,” bringing with it a renewed optimism for a better tomorrow. Positivity is one of Petaluma’s strong suits, and this year needs as much as we can give — it’s time to dig deep like Tinkerbell’s life depends on it. Amidst this darkness, here’s a glimmer with four things to be hopeful for in 2021.

Vaccines aplenty

While Operation Warp Speed may feel a lot slower than the name implies, vaccines are flowing daily through Petaluma’s assisted living and health care facilities. Doctors and nurses, several of whom were vaccinated with tears of relief in their eyes, are now able to treat COVID-19 patients with less clawing fear of picking up the deadly disease. Teachers are high on the priority list, as Gov. Gavin Newsom is pushing to reopen some schools as early as next month (a move that was challenged this week by the Los Angeles School District). While many of us healthy adults won’t be vaccinated for months, it’s refreshing to know it’s out there, inching us closer by the day to herd immunity.

A return to ‘normalcy’

We likely won’t be gathering by the thousands at the Butter and Egg Days Parade or Lagunitas Beer Circus, but with a bit of luck next Thanksgiving will be celebrated together with family and friends. And we’ll all be able to enjoy a night out with dinner and live music. By fall, maybe all of our students can safely return to the classroom after more than a year of isolation from teachers and peers. Before the pandemic, it was easy to take these little moments in life for granted — we never imagined that hugging a loved one would ever be taboo. So as we reengage with our routines, let’s try to appreciate the simple stuff and express a lot more gratitude.

Climate change takes center stage

Unlike some cities, the global disaster that is climate change has been discussed by our civic leaders for decades. While they didn’t always act on it, it was a regular talking point as infrastructure and development decisions were made. Last year’s creation of the Climate Action Commission demonstrates the City’s shift in priorities, bringing the issue from a side note to a point of focus. The five committee members and their prior City Council liaison D’Lynda Fischer (now Dennis Pocekay), spent an exhaustive year compiling the information needed to map out at least a basic plan to tackle our mounting climate concerns. The Climate Emergency Framework was warmly received by the Council on Monday, kicking off what will undoubtedly be a long journey toward a much-needed carbon neutral existence.

City talks inclusivity

“Uncomfortable conversation” became a hallmark phrase of 2020, a year studded with necessary but heated discussions on Civil Rights. On January 21, that conversation lands in City Hall with the City Council’s workshop on “Community Race Relations and Policing Policies.” After floating an “inclusivity survey” that queried community members on racism, police practices and more, it will be interesting to see what the results show. It’ll be even more interesting to see how the council uses that information. Whatever the next steps may be, let’s hope they lead to a more equitable Petaluma.