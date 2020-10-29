Burns: Dishonesty, disrespect pervade politics

Next week’s presidential election will be like no other. The gaping political chasm separating the Democratic and Republican parties exudes a level of public animosity, anger and distrust not seen since the Vietnam War more than 50 years ago.

Amid this extraordinary political polarization and vitriol, a deadly pandemic is raging uncontrollably across the country and the ensuing economic recession has obliterated the jobs of millions of Americans and bankrupted thousands of small businesses.

Much of the blame can rightly be placed at the feet of President Donald Trump. In addition to bungling the country’s response to the pandemic, Trump’s congenital dishonesty is only matched by his penchant to divide Americans against one another. He regularly attacks reputable government officials with whom he disagrees, including most recently Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute on Allergy and Infectious Diseases whom he called “a disaster.”

Trump’s wildly contemptuous political demeanor has rippled across our country’s state and local governments and is undermining civic dialogue, common decency and public health.

The simple matter of wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection has been thrown into doubt, with many people claiming, falsely, that they have a constitutional right to refuse wearing face masks in public places despite commonsense public health guidelines to the contrary.

In multiple counties across California, public health officers have received threats while some elected officials have been publicly accused of treason, all for simply doing their jobs.

Much of this troubling behavior is spawned by repeated falsehoods told by the president, but the spread of misinformation and disrespect in this election season seems far more prevalent than in past elections, and has trickled down to the local level.

Take the opposition to Measure P, a county ballot measure that would strengthen civilian oversight of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Opponents’ signs prominently displayed across the county speciously proclaim “Don’t defund the Sheriff’s Office. No on P.” For the record, Measure P would not take a penny from the Sheriff’s Office budget; funding for the measure’s implementation would instead come from the county’s general fund.

You could argue that using county general fund dollars to implement Measure P is inappropriate. But for opponents to imply that the measure would defund the Sheriff’s Office, a generally unpopular policy initiative currently being debated in some large U.S. cities, is blatantly false and an insult to all voters.

A similar situation emerged when a coalition of county business leaders decided to actively oppose all local tax measures aimed at sustaining vital public services, including Measure DD, the proposed transportation tax extension designed primarily to repair county and city roads. The group’s initial argument included false and misleading information that was eventually expunged before voter ballots were printed, but not before proponents had to spend an estimated $20,000 in public funds to successfully challenge the matter in court.

Here in Petaluma, supporters of a three-member slate of challengers hoping to unseat three incumbents on the Petaluma City Council continue to spread baseless charges that the incumbents are working for out-of-town real estate developers instead of the people who elected them.

The antipathy towards the incumbents appears to stem entirely from their having voted to approve two housing developments which triggered an abundance of fear and misinformation regarding the anticipated impacts, mostly to the people living nearby.

The first, Sid Commons, is an environmentally friendly 180-unit apartment complex. Contrary to what some neighbors had claimed, the development is not in the 100-year flood plain and will not increase flooding downstream.

Due to a city-mandated large solar energy component, the project will consume zero net energy. In keeping with the city’s policy to phase out natural gas, the project will be 100% electric.

The other development, a 110 single family housing project near the intersection of McDowell Boulevard and Corona Road, was part of a complex land use deal that would help bring a long-awaited train station to the east side of town as well as many new units of affordable housing. A lawsuit was filed against the project by one of the people running for city council. While the merits of the case are questionable, a settlement currently in the works has stopped the project from moving forward. The legal dispute has also effectively placed the rail station’s construction in serious jeopardy.

But Petaluma still has a housing crisis and its general plan calls for new housing to be built at certain appropriate locations throughout town. When developers approach the city, they expect to be afforded an honest and open assessment to determine if their project is compatible with city land use policies. If you live next door and don’t want anything to be built on that vacant lot adjoining your property, you may have an entirely different point of view. That’s certainly understandable and your voice can and will be heard and considered in the development approval process which balances the need for new housing with community concerns.

And while everyone has the right to campaign for people whom they believe would best represent their interests at the local level, it is fundamentally wrong to misrepresent the motivations of a candidate simply because he or she received a $200 campaign donation from a real estate developer.

Dishonestly spreading such misinformation and demonizing elected officials who have served their community with integrity may be commonplace in the dark world that Donald Trump inhabits.

But it has no place in Petaluma or any other community that values civility and wishes to avoid the kind of hostile polarization currently infecting America’s body politic.

(John Burns is former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com)