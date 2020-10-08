Burns: Party politics in Petaluma

Last week’s presidential debate horrified Americans as they watched Donald Trump rant, rave, lie, dissemble and frequently interrupt both his opponent and the moderator. Partisan politics in Washington can often be rough and sometimes crude. But this disgraceful spectacle hit a new low.

By contrast, local governments operate in a nonpartisan fashion. Petaluma City Council members, for example, represent everyone and so should be blind to any party affiliations.

At least that’s the way it’s supposed to be.

In reality, Petaluma has one enduring and very active political party that’s caused intermittent harm to local government over the last quarter century. I was reminded of this last month when two former party mayors, David Glass and Pam Torliatt, and current mayor Teresa Barrett authored a letter to the editor endorsing three newcomers who are running in the November City Council election. Making endorsements is certainly their prerogative.

However, what made their public pronouncement so deeply troubling was the wholly unfounded accusation that the three incumbents running for re-election — Mike Healy, Kathy Miller and Gabe Kearney — are bought and paid for by building developers. Were that not enough, the mayors falsely stated that the incumbents are so busy lining their pockets with campaign donations from developers that they had forsaken the search for “viable traffic solutions, flood protection or adequate recreational facilities.”

None of that is true. Such specious public attacks, aside from being grossly unfair to the council members targeted, debase the political discourse and insult the public which would be better served in knowing the candidates’ plans to solve the city’s affordable housing crisis.

The local political party responsible for these Trump-esque assaults began coalescing in the early 1990s, partly in response to the building of the auto plaza and outlet mall. But it was Lafferty Ranch that swept the self-identified uber-progressive activists into the majority on the city council in 1996. (For the uninitiated, Lafferty is a 270-acre city-owned parcel off Sonoma Mountain Road formerly used for the city water supply. When plans to transform it into a public park were broached, wealthy neighboring landowners objected and much political drama and intrigue ensued.)

Initially, the Lafferty proponents who won that election seemed well-intentioned and voiced a desire to bring greater accountability to local government. But their eventual dominance of all aspects of city government soon revealed significant downside.

Legitimate residential and commercial development projects, including badly needed retail, were often stymied or rejected outright. Even sensible transportation solutions were vetoed. In 1999, the council majority removed the long-planned Rainier crosstown connector from the General Plan, causing many years of delay and adding substantially to the cost of its ultimate construction.

By the election season in 2000, the party has become hyper-partisan, their earlier promises of a more open, inclusive and representative city government long since forgotten. Their collective hubris bred political chicanery.

In what was later deemed a clear violation of the state’s open meeting law, four members of the city council majority hosted a covert meeting in August 2000 to anoint a successor to one of their retiring colleagues.

Three prospective city council candidates were lured to a party member’s home and peppered with questions to determine who was most ideologically compatible with the party’s rigid anti-development credo. Astoundingly, after the party decided who to endorse, it actively urged the other two candidates to withdraw from the race in hopes of making it easier for the party’s candidate to win election.

One of those candidates, Park and Recreation Commissioner Jim Mobley, a Black man who served with distinction on the county’s Human Rights Commission, was understandably dismayed at this arrogant attempt to manipulate the election and refused to bow out. Mobley had integrity and believed local government needed to be inclusive, not exclusive; his independent platform was aimed at ensuring that everyone would have a voice in city government. Sadly, the party thought otherwise and Mobley was defeated.

In the two decades since, party members have vigorously opposed numerous development projects including the Target and Friedman Home Improvement shopping centers along with most residential housing developments. It also opposed a 2004 advisory ballot measure in which 72% of Petaluma residents endorsed building the Rainier connector to relieve traffic congestion.

Shortly after winning a four-member majority in 2008, the party quickly fired all members of the city’s planning commission and design review board and replaced them with political cronies. It was a brazen power play that sparked lawsuits, lasting acrimony and little else.

Today, the party is led by Mayor Barrett who would love to see it take control once again. She dearly hopes the community’s overwhelming and well-justified disdain for President Trump will translate into a “throw the bums out” voter-mentality on the local level come Nov. 3.

But is this really in the best interests of the community? Contrary to the mayor’s mud-slinging, Healy, Miller and Kearney have volunteered their time and used their considerable intellect over the course of many years to reduce traffic congestion, protect the community from flooding and build new recreational fields. All have proven to be accessible, open-minded council members with a history of listening to all constituents and working collaboratively to forge compromises and implement sound policies.

Perhaps most importantly, they think independently and are not beholden to Petaluma’s political party.

(John Burns is former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com)