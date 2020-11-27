Burns: Thankful for community heroes

“It is often in the darkest skies that we see the brightest stars.”

—Richard Paul Evans

This Thanksgiving Day is so very different in 2020, a terrible year most of us would just as soon forget.

The coronavirus pandemic brought sickness and death across the globe. The ensuing economic collapse left millions of Americans unemployed. Here in Sonoma County, many people are now hungry, homeless or both.

Ongoing school closures have left our children anxious and depressed. Sonoma County kids have an added sense of hopelessness due to recurring evacuations from wildfires that have destroyed far too many homes over the last few years. Parents fear the long-term implications of remote learning on their children’s futures.

Seniors living alone are more isolated than ever, while elderly near and far have succumbed to the virus with only medical workers to comfort them as they passed.

2020 has also been a year of troubling political divisions. Angry debates erupted as we confronted the systemic racism and inequality in our society following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Partisan tribalism has become so intense that many Americans openly express hatred and disgust for those who voted for a different presidential candidate.

Uncertainty, sorrow, rage, anxiety, fear and grief prevailed this year in our world and in our community.

On Friday evenings, the PBS NewsHour has remembered dozens of Americans who lost their lives to the pandemic in its poignant In Memoriam segment. Each week, short vignettes highlight the many ways in which ordinary people brought joy to their families and friends and made a positive difference in their communities.

Included were bus drivers, doctors, entrepreneurs, car mechanics, teachers, home health aides, chaplains, farm workers, first responders, musicians, civil engineers and nonprofit leaders. Many of those lost were immigrants, some of them undocumented.

While watching these tender and inspiring profiles, I’m often reminded of the kindness and varied contributions shown by so many of our neighbors here in Petaluma. Our community’s well-documented generosity and compassion is one of its key virtues. That so many residents donate, volunteer and pitch in to help those in need is a longstanding tradition here, and we all enjoy a stronger community as a result.

Shortly after becoming publisher of the Argus-Courier 20 years ago, I visited Onita Pellegrini at the Petaluma Chamber of Commerce to discuss hosting a joint annual event aimed at recognizing these unsung heroes in our community. The annual event has since recognized police officers, firefighters, school teachers, farmers, and a host of humanitarians and volunteers whose service helping seniors, young people, the homeless and others in need have enriched the lives of thousands. There was never a shortage of people worth recognizing and thanking for all they do for their community.

In looking back upon the darkness of 2020, it’s these brightly shining “stars” who deserve our thanks at this time.

Number one on my list this year is Elece Hempel, executive director of the Petaluma People Services Center, who spoke with me last spring, just as the unemployment rate was skyrocketing, about the desperate need to better coordinate food donations and distribution in Petaluma.

Thanks to Hempel, along with her colleagues at the Community Relations Council, there is now better-than-ever coordination, collaboration and communication between the various entities working to keep people fed in Petaluma including the Redwood Empire Food Bank, Salvation Army, Petaluma Bounty Farm, the Interfaith Food Pantry and others.

At the People Service Center, Hempel and her team are working overtime connecting low-income households with counseling services, job placement, daily hot meals, rides to the doctor and financial assistance for homeless prevention.

In her spare time, Hempel volunteers as president of the Petaluma Health Care District which, having received voters’ overwhelming seal of approval earlier this month, can now negotiate the sale of Petaluma Valley Hospital, which will yield millions of dollars to improve the health and welfare of residents here for decades to come.

Another star is Chuck Fernandez, CEO of COTS (Committee on the Shelterless), whose team helps hundreds of homeless people here in Petaluma. COTS is now getting a big assist from the Downtown Streets Team, an award-winning Bay Area volunteer work-experience program that came to town in July under the stewardship of Karen Strolia. In exchange for beautifying the community, homeless or low-income individuals receive gift cards to help with basic needs and access to employment and case management services.

The Petaluma Educational Foundation, under the leadership of Executive Director Maureen Highland, continued its important mission to enhance education for students in Petaluma-area schools, providing scholarships and grant funding. Due to the pandemic, PEF quickly adapted to focus on social-emotional learning programs and technology, specifically devices and access for remote learning.

Petaluma’s dedicated health care professionals and first responders have protected us and made our lives safer in this awful year, while local service clubs, including Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions, raised money and worked together on a wide variety of projects aimed at strengthening the community’s safety net.

Thousands of volunteers and generous donors from throughout this community gave selflessly of their time and treasure to help others less fortunate. Their compassion, determination and generosity have made an immeasurable difference to alleviate suffering.

Yes, 2020 has been a year of great loss and we all share the hope that 2021 will be better. But it’s also been a year to better appreciate and celebrate all we have, including the privilege of living in a community where kindness and altruism has not gone out of style.

(John Burns is former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com)