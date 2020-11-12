Burns: Trust in local government

“Let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end — here and now.”

—President-elect Joe Biden

Most Petalumans breathed a collective sigh of relief Saturday on news that Joe Biden had been elected president. In addition to the expectation that he will restore decency and competency to the office, Biden also has an outside chance to reverse Americans’ declining level of trust in their federal government’s ability to solve critical problems facing the nation.

Biden’s willingness to compromise with Republican leaders in the Senate is seen by some progressive Democrats as a bad thing. But prolonging the existing political gridlock is not the answer. Cooperatively solving tough problems is actually what most Americans would like to see happen now.

Sonoma County residents expect the same from their local governments. Last week’s election results showed that most voters here trust in their local governments’ ability to get the job done. Surveys consistently show Americans have more trust in their local government than in state or federal bodies, but the winning margins in several successful tax measures showed an extraordinary level of enthusiasm.

On the county level, and despite opposition from a consortium of well-funded anti-tax business groups, more than 71% of voters approved an extension of an existing quarter-cent sales tax to fund road repairs and public transit. Perhaps because the original tax delivered exactly what was promised — the expansion of Highway 101 from two to three lanes — voters felt confident in continuing their investment.

Surprisingly, a similar outcome was enjoyed by supporters of Measure O, a 10-year quarter-cent sales tax funding expanded mental health and addiction services that appears to have won with slightly more than the required two-thirds voter approval rating.

Here in Petaluma, Measure U’s permanent 1% sales tax was deemed a bit of a long-shot, but wound up winning approval by a decisive 61% of voters who clearly understood that police and fire services and road maintenance would suffer mightily if it failed. Most voters trust that the projected $13.5 million in additional annual revenues will be spent to support public safety workers and fix city streets.

Overall, trust levels in local government were high on election night, but not entirely. On the matter of the county sheriff’s department, nearly two-thirds of county voters said they wanted more oversight of the office. Whether it was the shooting death of a 13-year-old child by a deputy in 2013, last year’s death of a Bloomfield man at the hands of a deputy now charged with manslaughter or the costly legal settlements paid to plaintiffs suing over excessive force or wrongful death claims, the department is distrusted by much of the general public.

In the Petaluma City Council race, energetic challengers Dennis Pocekay and Brian Barnacle were successful in unseating two veteran council members, Kathy Miller and Gabe Kearny, by running effective campaigns that portrayed the incumbents (unfairly, in my opinion) as being too favorable to developer interests at the expense of neighborhood residents.

The challengers also tapped into widespread public discontent with President Trump and his leadership failings on issues like climate change, the pandemic response, racial equity and immigration.

While those are hugely important issues, Petaluma city government is more about public safety, road maintenance, fiscal and economic sustainability, adequate parks and recreation facilities, affordable housing, relieving traffic congestion and making sure water and sewer services are run efficiently.

The newcomers will join two like-mined members of the city council who belong to a loosely knit local political party that, among other things, is opposed to the long-awaited Rainier crosstown connector project aimed at relieving traffic congestion. Because the city has already invested $13 million in the project currently under construction, it would make no sense to stop it now. But with a majority of council members now opposing the project, that could happen.

Voters should also closely watch how the newcomers approach the matter of funding for police services. Dennis Pocekay has publicly advocated (on his Facebook page) support for 8 to Abolition, a national movement that calls for the total defunding and abolition of city police departments.

Given that voters just endorsed a tax increase to, in part, restore adequate police funding, it will be interesting to see how he approaches this issue come budget time next year.

As with the lingering national divisions following the presidential election, some distrust and anger towards local government remains here in Petaluma as well, much of it born from misinformation. A distinct lack of civility has also worsened over the last year with many people unfairly and disrespectfully criticizing public officials, including Petaluma City Manager Peggy Flynn who has recently had to endure vitriolic attacks from citizens during city council meetings.

Such corrosive discourse is also prevalent on social media, especially Nextdoor, where cyber-bullying, unfounded accusations and local political misinformation abounds.

Trust in government is built on truth and facts. Perhaps the most salient fact about Petaluma city government for all to consider now is that it’s currently operated and overseen by well-qualified and dedicated professionals who care deeply about the quality of the services they provide to you.

Now that the election is over, it’s a good time to dial down the divisive rhetoric and come together in support of the people who have worked so diligently for us during this deadly ongoing pandemic and deep economic recession.

(John Burns is former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com)

Community Matters column clarification

My Oct. 29 column noted the inaccuracy of campaign signs stating that Measure P, designed to strengthen public oversight of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department, would “defund” the department. It went on to say that no money from the Sheriff’s Department budget would cover the cost of implementing Measure P, which was not entirely accurate. As explained to me by Supervisor David Rabbitt, the oversight program budget will be entirely funded by the county’s General Fund. However, because the sheriff’s department is partly underwritten by that same General Fund, there is a strong likelihood that some money from the department’s allotment would be used to finance the oversight program.