Changing habits in pandemic

Four months is a long time to put life on hold. So it is not surprising that words like “depressed,” “up and down,” “unmotivated,” and “just bored” are creeping into conversations and emails.

You don’t need to be a therapist to know that sheltering in place is taking its toll. While it flattened the curve when we were all practicing it, we were counting on the pandemic ending by now and getting back to our “pre-virus” routines. That is not where we are today.

We know there could have been stronger leadership. We know things didn’t have to be this bad or last this long. But those facts don’t help us answer the question of the moment: How do I get through this?

Here’s what has helped me (spoiler alert — these are things we already know but somehow don’t think make a difference):

First, set up a routine, keeping it simple and sticking to it.

Then, every morning when I open my eyes I decide it’s a good morning. I get up and get dressed. To steal from Lucinda Williams, I can cry until I laugh or laugh until I cry. I try to choose the latter —and it really is a choice.

I get outside every day. In addition to sunlight and fresh air, I try to fit in some exercise. Walking is the most accessible exercise for most of us, and I keep a log of how many steps and minutes I walk per day. Keeping a record has been great motivation, as those steps have become miles.

My friends are my lifeline. I have started to see a few while socially distancing outdoors, and I frequently pick up the phone to call others. I’ve even started sending notes and cards again. Who doesn’t love to get something personal in the mail? And I’ve rediscovered the satisfaction of just writing to connect.

Then there is Zoom, one of the few bonuses of sheltering in place — a great way to see the people we can’t visit or to put together a group meeting from a coffee to a birthday surprise.

One thing I’ve learned for certain is to break the non-stop screen habit. A lot of my job demands that I read a large volume of emails and documents online as well as attend meetings via Zoom — not nearly as much fun as the social Zooms! So, I’m limiting the non-essential scrolling through social media, checking the news feeds or watching the 24-hour news. I tell myself “Just stop!” I found that all that screen time was not making me happier or even any more informed. In fact it was just the opposite.

If getting enough sleep, exercising regularly, keeping in touch with friends and family, and limiting screen time still isn’t enough, I will contact a professional. I am grateful we have the National Alliance on Mental Illness’ “Warmline,” a help desk offering support, information and resource referrals to prevent crises, and it is available free to everyone. I keep their phone number: 866-960-6264 and email, warmline@namisoco.org, in my contacts.

At the end of this pandemic — and it will end — I am determined to take the life I’ve shaped while sheltering in place back on the road. I’ll be in better shape, mentally and physically. I’ll have stronger ties with friends and family. And I’ll have a more positive attitude, all because I’ve made these things a habit.

This is my life now, and it is mine to live. In whatever way you can, I hope you will join me.

(Teresa Barrett is the Mayor of Petaluma.)