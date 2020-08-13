Children before politics at St. Vincent

This piece is by Donielle Rooks, Kerry Pedersen, Richard O'Hare, Michele Vaughn, Maria and Marlo Stipp.

We, as parents and alumni of St Vincent de Paul High School, want to add a different perspective to the headlines of the last month. We are Black, white, Native American and Latino, gay and straight, Catholic and non-Catholic. Our views span the political spectrum. But, we are united on one thing, ensuring that our students are safe and healthy and receive a high-quality education.

Last week, a small group of alumni organized a March for Justice at SVHS in support of two Black women who were among four faculty members whose contracts were not renewed this year. The march culminated with the announcement of a racial discrimination lawsuit against the school.

An unfortunate outcome of the march is that it led to many unfounded accusations that the SVHS community is racially divisive and that the current administration enables a hostile environment for students of color. We are here to say, this is not our experience. There are always two sides to every story, and we want to give insight into the other side of the story. Our children deserve no less.

To label the SVHS community and administration as racist, bigoted, or discriminatory is simply unfair and wrong. As parents, SVHS is our choice, and if the current accusations were true, we would not have our students in such an environment. SVHS is not perfect and we have the same episodes of ignorance that schools across the country experience, but the notion that as parents we would accept those behaviors could not be farther from the truth.

Our students are being adversely affected by the unwarranted controversy surrounding SVHS. At a time when they are already stressed with this global pandemic, they are watching their school of choice and their student community be falsely accused of racism, political incorrectness, and discrimination.

The load on the students has increased due to their views not being considered. Are their voices heard? Are they safe wearing SVHS gear in their community? On top of dealing with a pandemic, this is what a student at SVHS is having to suffer through. Since it is about the children, we have to do better.

We created a video to include ours and our children’s voices speaking out against the current narrative, proclaiming the accusation of systemic racism at SVHS to be false, and to ensure voices from the actual parents and kids are lifted up. We also wanted to show our children that you must stand up and speak the truth.

Some alumni who joined the wave of the protests’ momentum are not active participants at the school and don’t know the actual makeup of our current student body. As the alumni comments read at the rally last week focused on social concerns from over 10 years ago, perhaps they are unaware of the efforts the current administration has made to address diversity. We ask that those alumni instead of attacking consider reaching out to the current administration and to be a part of the current work which may help the healing process.

At SVHS, we strive for diversity, not for the sake of diversity, but as a strength. And, we see diversity as more than just racial diversity. We welcome families of varying faiths and family structures. We enjoy seeing our students encouraged to take advantage of the multiple and varied opportunities that a small student body affords. Every student’s participation in school activities is vital. Every student is required to give of their talents and time to our greater community, all in the name of our school motto: Enter to Learn, Leave to Serve.

We recognize that there are fractions on opposite sides of the continuum who may want to keep people apart. But, we urge community building and coming together, not to ignore problems, but, to honestly engage and make us all better. That’s what we will continue to aspire to do at SVHS.

Both when making the video and now, we ask for recognition of current students’ positive and inclusive experience at SVHS. There is much to be proud of here. We thank Petaluma for your engagement and pray for your continued support of ours and all the children in our community. We hope our students will continue in service to their community and country to make it better because we recognize that only together will we be our best.

(Donielle Rooks, Kerry Pedersen, Richard O'Hare, Michele Vaughn, Maria and Marlo Stipp are parents of St. Vincent de Paul High School students.)