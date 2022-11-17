Climate Column: Reduce fossil fuels in solidarity with Ukraine

A rare November hurricane hits the coast of Florida. Russia continues to brutally attack Ukraine. The nightly news has become a litany of heartbreaking stories. We all care, but what can we possibly do to help? One simple answer: reduce our use of fossil fuels.

A month ago, the weather was just starting to cool off in Petaluma and my morning yoga class had a broken boiler, meaning no heat for us. We bundled up and showed up anyway. Someone made a passing comment that we could reframe our predicament as acting in solidarity with Ukraine. It would be easy to dismiss that idea as too simple, but on second glance, it could be seen as brilliantly simple.

What do global conflict and global warming often have in common? Fossil fuels. And what do most of us use every day? Fossil fuels. What if our show of support for a world in pain was to do our best to not add to the problem?

This year, Cool Petaluma participants have already saved over 2-million pounds of CO2 with their small individual actions. Honestly, I don't think any of us really grasp what that means, but we can all understand that dropping our thermostats a few degrees this winter can save us some money on our energy bill and leave a little extra fuel for those who really need it.

With Ukraine bracing for a long, cold winter and the northeast United States already rationing heating oil, let’s challenge ourselves to turn down the heat and put on some warmer clothes. It could be a small but meaningful show of solidarity and a reminder of our commitment to have a positive impact on the world around us. I put this idea out to the community through our newsletter a few weeks ago and the response was a resounding “yes!”

One reply was from Tom Kabat, a utility engineer in Menlo Park. “I see every therm we can save as either freeing up a therm for liquid natural gas export to Europe and/or helping glut the market to lower prices to help un-fund Putin.”

Kabat’s suggestions: a cozy sweater, good attic insulation, a state-of-the-art heat pump, or all of the above. "We just can’t let anything get in our way,” he encourages.

Granted, the world we currently live in was built on cheap oil and gas so it will be a difficult and uncomfortable transition. Just as with cigarettes and junk food, knowing something is bad for us in the long run doesn’t make it easy to give up right now. But give it up we must and dragging our feet only adds fuel to the fire – literally, in some cases.

Ann Edminster, chair of the Petaluma Climate Action Commission and green building expert, puts it like this: “A large fraction of our city’s greenhouse gas emissions come from heating our homes and propelling our automobiles. Many Petaluma households have opportunities to make small shifts to contribute to a larger collective impact — whether by turning down the thermostat just a bit, taking shorter showers, or choosing to run nearby errands on foot or by bike.”

We made a measurable citywide impact with water savings this summer. Can we do the same with energy this winter? Let’s try!

Join the thermostat challenge at coolpetaluma.org.

Natasha Juliana is the campaign director for Cool Petaluma. You can reach her at natashaj@coolpetaluma.org. For information on how to get involved, visit coolpetaluma.org.