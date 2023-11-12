Close to Home: In year-round fire season, prevention is a full-time job

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Petaluma Argus-Courier editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Wildfires have become a regular occurrence across California and our country. Seeing brown skies and breathing smoky air is a reality we face too often. Californians know this all too well. Just last year, for instance, some of my constituents had to evacuate as a result of fires that spread through places like Clearlake and Middletown.

The U.S. Forest Service is clear-eyed about the challenges we face during fire season. In a June 15 directive to staff, Chief Randy Moore reiterated the “need to balance resources available for wildfire response with those needed to make progress on forest treatments to reduce wildfire risk.”

We must continue to support firefighters not only with words, but with actions. The health and safety of our communities depend on it. Nearly 25% of California’s forestland has burned in the past decade. As a result of the damage caused by wildfires, the Forest Service should adjust its tactics to better combat these devastating but sometimes preventable disasters.

As a legislator who represents a wildfire-prone region, I am concerned about the impact of wildfires and the safety of our firefighters. In California, the past several years have seen eight of the state’s largest recorded wildfires, burning over 10 million acres of land, costing billions of dollars and causing untold human and environmental harm.

I saw firsthand the damage of the 2020 Glass Fire. More than 600 homes were destroyed and hundreds more were damaged. Wildfire smoke can also negatively impact the function of hearts and lungs. Even short-term exposure can lead to difficulty breathing and exacerbate respiratory challenges like asthma. It is essential that we do our best to protect future generations and prevent such effects.

Without the right tools, firefighters become vulnerable to the fast-moving and unpredictable fires they are trying to contain. I sent a letter to Chief Moore to urge the Forest Service to utilize aggressive wildfire suppression tactics and, when necessary, encourage firefighters to suppress every ignition possible. Moreover, I support methods and tools to strengthen the initial attack on wildfires given the severity of the threat these natural disasters pose to California communities and our state’s natural resources.

I was happy to see Moore, in his letter to leaders of the Forest Service’s wildfire management strategy, share this vision. He emphasizes the need to use prescribed burns where appropriate to reduce fuel loads that feed out-of-control wildfires. He also speaks of the need for cooperation across the public and private sectors to manage lands and to extinguish fires. His approach deserves our support.

Communities across California and the Forest Service must redouble their efforts to act quickly. As a result of the uncommonly wet winter, there is more low, brushy vegetation to feed on — kindling that could lead to significant wildfires if not quickly extinguished. It is critical we remain as vigilant as possible in the waning months of wildfire season, and it will be imperative for the Forest Service to reduce these heightened fuel loads before the next fire season.

The Forest Service must collaborate with federal and tribal partners, along with nonprofits and the private sector, to bring the largest number of resources to bear. It is crucial that the Forest Service ensures it has appropriate levels of personnel to combat these potential wildfires.

To effectively tackle the challenges remaining in the 2023 fire season, it’s also important the Forest Service maintains and fosters further communication with the California communities that will be most impacted by potential response efforts. It is vital to engage with these communities to build trust and confidence in the Forest Service’s approach to firefighting.

By promoting effective collaboration among partners, affected communities and private entities, the Forest Service can optimize its limited resources. As fire season has become a year-round threat, the time to act is now.

Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, represents the 4th Congressional District.

