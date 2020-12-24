Coming together in 2021

”It’s when we start working together that the real healing takes place.”

— David Hume

It has been one hell of a year.

A pandemic has killed more than 320,000 Americans. The attendant economic collapse put millions out of work. The murder of George Floyd exposed the systemic racism pervading American culture and institutions. Toxic political polarization and vitriolic public discourse is threatening to tear our democracy apart.

In many ways, it seems like America hit rock bottom in 2020.

We are all hoping that 2021 will be a better year. The widespread application of the new vaccines over the next several months will lessen and eventually eliminate the sickness and death from the Coronavirus pandemic. And as more people get vaccinated, many will be able to get back to work. In all likelihood, the economy will improve markedly next year.

But what about our rancorous partisan divisions? How do we heal that epidemic?

This question was recently posed during a Zoom meeting of a local club to which I belong. It’s a deep and abiding concern because we all have friends, relatives or acquaintances who didn’t vote the same way we did in last month’s presidential election. Can we ever restore a sense of unity in our country?

Democrats and Republicans used to disagree on policy issues which is normal and useful in any democracy. But today each side believes the other will destroy the country if it achieves power. Demonizing the opposing political party is common practice in Washington nowadays and violence is on the increase as hyper-partisan demonstrators clash in the streets.

Petaluma, like the rest of the San Francisco Bay Area, is overwhelmingly Democratic, and most folks here, myself included, are delighted that Joe Biden will replace Donald Trump on Jan. 20.

However, 23 percent of Sonoma County voters, or 61,825 people, voted for Trump last month. That includes several thousand people living here in Petaluma. Though they are in the minority, should these neighbors not be treated with the same respect and consideration as anyone else?

Earlier this year, as I was looking for someone to perform a home repair, a friend advised against using one fellow, saying, “He’s a Trumper.” I wasn’t sure why being a Republican should detract from the repairman’s skill level or workmanship, but there was no mistaking the considerable contempt my friend felt towards this guy.

Feeling hatred towards someone over how they voted for president may seem terribly wrong, but it’s fairly commonplace these days. Trump has been an extraordinarily divisive president whose vicious behavior is well documented, so it’s understandable that he’s earned the loathing of a majority of Americans.

But some people have recently taken to showing similar animosity towards local elected officials here in Petaluma. Democrats occupy all seats on the Petaluma City Council, but their political leanings range from center-left to very far left. During the last election, three center-left incumbents were fiercely condemned for having approved two housing developments that critics claimed were reciprocation for having received a handful of small campaign donations from developers. There was never any evidence that these charges were true, yet two of the incumbents lost re-election as a result.

Petaluma City Council members agree on about 90% of local political and land use issues. Yet, sadly, the campaign focus at election time usually diverges from this record and instead targets a small number of issues aimed at ginning up voter anger and distrust.

It’s a similar strategy in national elections. The country is not nearly as ideologically polarized as it may seem. A solid majority of Americans agree on the broad parameters of issues like abortion, gun safety laws and immigration. Yet loud voices at election time threaten that “the immigrants are stealing your jobs” and “the government wants to take away your guns.” Such specious assertions stir up fear and anger in the general electorate and that gets voters to the polls.

Countering this trend is the Problem Solvers Caucus, a new group in Congress comprised of representatives equally divided between Democrats and Republicans united on finding commonsense solutions to many of the nation's toughest issues. In the Trump era, such bi-partisanship may have seemed obsolete, but were it not for the Problem Solvers pushing their feuding leaders to compromise, Congress earlier this week would not have approved the desperately-needed $900 billion economic relief package.

So, what can we do?

Embrace kindness and empathy by volunteering with a local non-profit organization that serves people in need. Or join a local service club like Rotary, Lions or Kiwanis. It’s difficult to dehumanize someone from another political party when you’re working alongside them on a project to help low-income kids.

Tune out the talk radio and cable news network opinionators whose job is to keep ratings high by fanning the flames of division in our society. Instead, keep better informed by tuning into verifiable televised news coverage such as the PBS News Hour or a network news show. Better yet, read newspapers whose journalists dig up facts that tend to counter the blizzard of misinformation that magnify our political divisions.

Avoid consuming or spreading polarizing speech or misinformation on social media platforms, a sprawling cesspool for hatred.

For ideas on how to lessen political polarization, watch the PBS documentary film “American Creed” which shows Americans and their communities striving to come together across deep divides.

Consider having a constructive conversation with someone with whom you disagree politically. Livingroomconversations.org offers sound guidance on how to do this. Locally, Petalumans John Crowley and Lou Zweier are planning to resume their popular “Petaluma Conversations” remotely in the new year. Consider joining them.

I’ve just begun reading a new book, “Upswing,” by Robert Putnam and Shaylyn Garrett which analyzes America from the Gilded Age to the present to show how we have gone from an individualistic “I” society to a more communitarian “we” society and then back again. The authors explain the prospect for how to turn things around, and their message could not be more relevant today.

New Year is a week away. It is a great time for initiating positive change.

(John Burns is former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com)