Commentary: Addressing homelessness in Sonoma County requires a regional approach

Picture this: You’re 62 years old, sleeping in your van in a parking lot. Worried everyday if someone is going to ask you to move with nowhere to go. Waking up daily with pains in your back and knees because you weren’t able to get warm or comfortable enough during the night.

This was where Paul Ragar was for at least a year. By joining the Petaluma Downtown Streets Team, he found support and a pathway to housing. With his hard work and commitment, Paul is moving into his very own apartment within the month.

Petaluma has made great gains to serve our unsheltered. Last year, DST launched its work experience program, empowering individuals like Paul, and serving as a stepping stone into employment, housing, and a better life. In Petaluma, our Team has 15 members who have not only removed over 68,000 gallons of trash, 33,000 cigarette butts, and needles from the downtown corridor, but have also provided a sense of community for individuals for whom isolation and marginalization have been normalized.

Our partners at COTS, Petaluma People’s Services, and the Petaluma Health Center, collectively serve hundreds of unsheltered individuals with wrap-around services including shelter, food, medical treatment, counseling, job and rental assistance, and rapid rehousing.

These partnerships have been instrumental in individuals overcoming transformational barriers including housing and employment stability, obtaining citizenship, clearing debt, advancing education, record expungement, and receiving Social Security and Disability benefits. Additionally, partners support individuals overcoming adversity through connections to physical and mental health providers, regular access to showers and transportation, obtaining vital identification documents, and a phone to ensure access to health providers, case managers and family.

This year, the city will launch a crisis intervention response model, like the CAHOOTS program in Eugene, Oregon, that provides an innovative, community-based, first-response for crises involving mental health, homelessness, and substance use. Additionally, we are proposing a mobile shower program, providing additional funding to COTS to increase case management capacity, and working with our affordable housing partners to explore conversion of existing properties for permanent, supportive housing and the construction of new, all-affordable housing. While these efforts provide for the most critical needs for our unsheltered neighbor, it is not enough. We can’t do it alone.

In 2020, Sonoma County’s Point-in-Time Count reported 296 homeless individuals in our community—133 unsheltered and 163 sheltered. However, homelessness knows no jurisdictional boundaries. We need a regional approach—to provide consistent and continuous whole-person care for each individual, whether they are in Petaluma, Rohnert Park, or Santa Rosa. A regional approach would help attract state and federal funding which is so crucial to this challenge.

Last November, over 68% of Sonoma County voters approved Measure O — a quarter-cent sales tax that will generate an estimated $25 million annually for mental health, addiction, and homeless services. It was lauded by county leadership as “providing critical resources to not just reduce homelessness, but address some of the root causes, including mental illness.”

On April 20, the County Board of Supervisors will have discussed a housing and homeless assessment report that the County commissioned earlier this year to evaluate the highest needs and best models to serve our unsheltered community. Petaluma’s commitment to this strategy is bringing partners together to address the individual needs of those served with a “By-Name-List” approach - looking at each individual’s experience and working collaboratively on strategies needed to support their exit from homelessness.

Our moment to act is now. In January, the governor announced another $750 million allocation for “Project Homekey 2.0.” This program helps local communities rapidly acquire hotels, motels, commercial buildings, and other creative housing types to rapidly house people experiencing homelessness, especially during the pandemic. Approval of this second infusion of funding could come as early as May, and with an expedited timeline of closing on properties by the end of the calendar year.

COVID-19 has exacerbated the inequalities in our County that have pushed hundreds of our neighbors and their families into homelessness this past year. We cannot wait any longer. Currently, our systems do not intersect or interact, which doesn’t serve the very people we are trying to help. Meaningful impact occurs when we work together to solve a community crisis. Let’s lead Sonoma County.

For more City info and resources: https://cityofpetaluma.org/taking-care-of-petalumas-unsheltered/

Peggy Flynn is the Petaluma city manager, and Karen Strolia is the director of the North Bay Downtown Streets Team.