Commentary: Are you prepared for the next emergency?

When the off-duty firemen pounded on our front door at about 3 a.m. on that Monday morning in October 2017, we figured they were evacuating the neighborhood out of an abundance of caution since the fetid air had been gray and heavy all evening from fires somewhere else, and that we’d be back home in a few hours.

But there was urgency in their voices as they told us to get out-right now. Erin went to look for our second cat and the firemen yelled again to get out and pointed to our living room window, where we could see the fire racing along our fence rail, like a fuse in an old cartoon. We immediately left the house with the clothes on our backs, one cat, one car and Erin’s purse.

Four hours later, after a drive south down a gridlocked Highway 101, we crashed on our friend’s couch and spent the next month staying at a motel and the guest room of generous friends.

When we were allowed to return “home” two weeks later, the brick fascia on our garage was all that was still standing amid the ash and debris that had been our home for 18 years. Among the things we saw walking through its remains in our hazmat suits were our record album sleeves still stacked neatly side-by-side. I tried to pull one out and it disintegrated. The steel carcass of our car sat on its bent rims in the driveway, its engine block melted into a big silver puddle. It was hard to process that we had lost everything overnight, so we focused on buying what we’d need day-to-day, planning our rebuild, and dealing with the insurance company and attorneys.

Five years later we have rebuilt our home and our life together. We learned a lot from the fire.

From the evacuation, we learned about preparedness: everyone in the family has a “go bag” ready, including the cats, near the door, and we have evacuation and contact plans should we be in different places when a disaster strikes.

We are more attentive and vigilant to our surroundings, and will be the rest of our lives. We try to always be ready to leave again

We care a lot more about a lot less. We try to only bring into the house things and people that bring joy.

We try more than ever to live in the moment, practice kindness, patience, compassion and gratitude. And to have fun.

We’ve told you our fire story. Now, we invite you to do a thought experiment. Imagine it is night time. You’ve drifted off to sleep in your bed. All is quiet … until suddenly, a loud pounding jolts you awake. A fireman or a neighbor is at your door yelling for you to get out of your house – a fire is coming and you are in its direct path. The sky outside is a livid orange. The power is out. Your home is dark and full of dense smoke. You have five or fewer minutes to escape. You are confused and scared. And you think – “Oh, my god, if only I had ….”

What would that “if only” be for you?

Maybe it would be…

 If only I had signed up for alerts. I would have had more time to prepare – to get my pets into their kennels, to grab important papers and that box of irreplaceable photos.

 Heck, if only I had kept my cellphone on, charged and close at hand I would have heard those alerts as they were made.

 If only I had put together a go-bag with a change of clothes, my prescriptions, an extra pair of glasses, water and snacks.

I f only I had kept my gas tank topped up so I wouldn’t have to drive somewhere wondering if I had the gas to get there

Later, you might have to think – if only I’d talked with my insurance agent about the sufficiency of my homeowner’s insurance for fire and earthquakes

OK! Now you can awaken from this nightmare scenario. These may seem like small things but they become very important when disaster strikes and the opportunity to think clearly and plan is gone.

You’re safe. The sky is blue today. The air is clean. Your home is whole. There is your bed, your favorite chair, your books, your music, your pets. Your loved ones.

But like Scrooge awakening Christmas morning after a night of strange visions, you now have a chance to actually do those “if only” things.

There is no dearth of lists for emergency preparedness, only a lack of urgency which allows you to keep putting these things off.

If we can share only one lesson we have learned from our experience, then let it be – begin! Do not put it off. Go step by step. Do something today. Do more this week. Google Sonoma County Emergency Alerts and sign up for alerts. Pay attention to Red Flag Warnings. Then put together a go-bag – even if it’s just putting some things in grocery bags – it doesn’t have to be fancy.

Imagine that a disaster could happen to you – our fervent wish is that it does not! But prepare for it as best as you can. And stay attuned. Then, hopefully, you can rest a little easier.

When Erin and Robert Howseman fled their Santa Rosa home in the early hours of Oct. 9, they briefly took refuge in Petaluma at the home of David Templeton (Argus-Courier’s Community editor) and Susan Panttaja. Panttaja currently serves as the interim minister at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, where last weekend the focus of the Sunday sermon was Safety and Preparedness. This reflection was written by the Howsemans and was read aloud during the service. It is reprinted here with their permission.