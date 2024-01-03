Commentary: Argus-Courier publisher says farewell

The first time I heard the word “Argus,” I was a 15-year-old employee at Petaluma’s movie theater (back when it was across town). Little did I know that this mythical beast with 100 eyes would play such an immense role in my professional life.

It’s been my privilege to help steer the Petaluma Argus-Courier for seven years of my career, with tenures as both editor and publisher. Truthfully, privilege doesn’t even begin to describe it. There’s an especially stellar caliber of editors, reporters, photographers and freelancers who find their way to our hometown paper.

You don’t have to believe me or my (clearly biased) opinion — check the numbers. Of all weekly newspapers in the state, our local newsroom has been named one of the top two of its size nearly every year since 2000.

It’s easy to see why.

Just look at the achingly beautiful photojournalism of Crissy Pascual, the fun-filled variety of David Templeton’s Community section, the heart of Amelia Richardson’s sports coverage, the tenacity of Jennifer Sawhney’s news reporting and the leadership of editor Don Frances. My goodness, this town has been blessed with incredible journalism.

Unfortunately, my time in our beloved newsroom has reached its finale. Life circumstances put me on another path. But I thank each of you for the wonderful ride.

As I clean out the pounds of paperwork that built up during a career based on collecting information, I find myself with some parting words:

Journalism depends on you. We could not do this without you. Each reader, each source, each person who raises questions — you all help fuel and guide what we do. Reach out, we want to hear your thoughts. (You can find email addresses on the Contact Us page at petaluma360.com.)

Subscriptions are key. Journalism is not cheap to produce. That few dollars a month you spend on a digital subscription can make all the difference. We’re thankful for each loyal reader who hits “subscribe.”

Listen more. Many of us live in online echo chambers where those pesky algorithms only show us what we want to see. Remember to keep your mind and heart open.

Kindness counts. No one becomes a journalist for the paycheck or the hours. We do it for you, the readers. A nice email or social media comment about a great article or a beautiful photo goes a long way on our long days. (Advice for life: Spread kindness like confetti.)

Thank you, Petaluma, you have made me a better person. Let’s keep in touch.

Emily Charrier served as editor of the Argus-Courier from 2013 to 2015, and as publisher from 2018 to 2024.