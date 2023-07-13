A few weeks ago, the normally-humorous billboard at Petaluma Veterinary Clinic had some wise advise: “Be curious, not judgmental.” As usual, it was exactly what our community needed to hear.

Our city had just received a report published on June 19 from the Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury about the city’s use of an outside consultant to staff its planning department. The consultant—known as “M Group”—first contracted with the city in 2008 after Petaluma was forced to lay off its entire planning staff due to the recession.

Today, M Group employees operate alongside employees from several city departments, serving as integral members of the city of Petaluma team. The M Group team is comprised of people who have spent several years exclusively working for Petaluma, as well as specialists that we can call on for specific needs.

According to the Grand Jury’s report, the investigation was initiated by a resident who alleged that M Group has a conflict of interest. If true, this would be a big deal.

The report’s main criticisms are that the public is unaware of the city’s use of outside planning staff and the city’s oversight of the M Group was inadequate. The mayor, city council and city manager are taking these findings seriously. We are preparing a response to the report to ensure our community is fully aware of the oversight practices in place, and already working to implement some of its recommendations. Patience from the community is appreciated and questions are encouraged.

Note that the report’s findings are focused on the city, not the M Group. The report found no evidence of a conflict of interest, corruption or malpractice by the M Group. Instead, it concluded that “M-Group is in the business of urban planning and design, which has been conflated with being pro-development.”

Although there were valid recommendations, the report also omitted important context. For example, the Grand Jury criticized the city because the financial crisis "subsided" by 2013, but the city still has not rebid the M Group’s contract and has allowed the company’s headcount and rates to increase. This statement is misleading on a few key fronts.

First, while the national recession may have subsided in 2013, Petaluma’s financial crisis lasted an additional seven years until the voters passed a 1% sales tax—Measure U—on Nov. 8, 2020. Up until that point, the city was facing a $6.5 million annual structural deficit and staffing levels that were 16% below those of 2008. Without Measure U, the city’s deficit would have required major service cuts and, inevitably, ended in bankruptcy. Until Measure U passed, adding any new in-house staff was pretty much off the table.

After Measure U passed, we could have immediately started pulling our planning staff in-house. Instead, the council prioritized rebuilding departments that were slashed a decade prior and making a dent in long-overdue infrastructure and facilities projects—exactly what we promised voters with Measure U.

Today, the city has bolstered its staffing in public works, parks and rec, police and fire. We are spending three times as much as we were pre-Measure U on roads, giving out twice the number of DUIs compared to 2019, advancing long-overdue upgrades to the swim center and a new skatepark, and investing in critical water, facilities and transit infrastructure.

Second, it is perfectly understandable that M Group’s rates and headcount would increase over 14 years. They were hired during a recession when there was limited development. Today, the economy has fully rebounded and the cost of living has increased. Thus, it makes sense that our demand for planning expertise has grown and, like everything else, costs for planning services have increased.

Finally, about six months ago, the city hired an in-house community development director to oversee the planning, building and housing departments, as well as a multi-million-dollar general plan update.

Eventually, this new director will have a long-term plan for the department that appropriately leverages in-house staff and consultants. But, for now, his priorities need to be settling into his role, assessing opportunities and risks, and ensuring the general plan update remains on track. Thus, the city is not likely to make any urgent changes to its planning staff. It would be foolish and risky.

While many people are reading the Grand Jury’s report and asking thoughtful questions, others are spreading false information, scapegoating the M Group for land-use and policy decisions they do not agree with, and attacking Petaluma’s public servants. Some have even crossed legal boundaries into harassment and hate speech, prompting a cease-and-desist notice from the city attorney.

Given that roughly half of M Group employees who work in Petaluma also live in Petaluma (and 75% in Sonoma County) the lies and toxic comments circulating in emails and on social media are quite literally attacks on our neighbors. It is classic bullying and mob behavior, and it needs to end.

Petaluma is an amazing city with a bright future, and the people who work inside City Hall are a big reason why. Residents should absolutely be passionate about how our city grows and changes, and they should share their ideas, opinions and frustrations. But residents should direct their frustrations to the city council, as the decision-making body.

Attacking public servants—be it the M Group, our city manager, our city attorney or anyone else—is unacceptable.

We all want Petaluma to be a healthy, vibrant city with a great quality of life. It is perfectly understandable to have questions about the city’s relationship with the M Group. However, as a community we should have zero tolerance for scapegoating, bullying, and lying about our hard-working public servants—or anyone for that matter.

Brian Barnacle is a member of the Petaluma City Council.