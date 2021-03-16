Commentary: Big decisions on deck in Petaluma, so residents must stay engaged

In deciding to maintain a modest level of municipal services for their community, Petalumans approved, by a 22-point margin, a 1% increase in the city’s sales tax rate in November. The new tax, which becomes effective April 1, is expected to generate $13.5 million annually. And while the new revenue is not a panacea for all the city’s financial ills, it did prevent the draconian cuts threatening to seriously jeopardize public safety and cause the crumbling street system to fail entirely.

The situation facing voters on election day was dire. Petaluma had cut one-third of its workforce following the Great Recession of 2008 and the positions, mostly in public safety, were never fully restored. Because calls for emergency services have nearly doubled over the prior decade, Petaluma’s 911 response time is now a full minute slower than industry standards.

Until now, Petaluma was the only “full service” city in Sonoma County without a dedicated sales tax add-on to fund municipal services causing employees here to be paid less than other cities of our size in the region and making staff recruitment and retention a very costly endeavor.

City streets, an enormous infrastructure problem for the last quarter century, are currently ranked the worst in the Bay Area. Petaluma’s parks are not much better and its public facilities are dilapidated. The downtown fire station, erected in 1938 during the Great Depression, would likely collapse during a major earthquake, and police have been working for decades in an aging former funeral parlor.

When it became clear that city officials had done everything possible to rein in skyrocketing pension costs, voters finally decided the long-debated tax increase was amply warranted. As a result of that historic vote, a preliminary investment plan on how to spend the new revenues was revealed earlier this month during a meeting where officials discussed the welcome prospect of front-loading a $20 million investment in repairing and rebuilding Petaluma’s streets. Future spending plans include relocating the city’s main fire station, increasing police department staffing to improve emergency response times, boosting services for the homeless and funding badly needed building upgrades to the run-down Lucchesi Community Center.

Discussions will continue during upcoming city budget meetings and your input is important to ensure the monies are spent wisely.

The coming year is a time of economic recovery, and with it come consequential decisions on a host of vital issues affecting every Petaluman. As such, your active engagement and participation in civic decision-making is vital.

One looming problem is the ongoing dearth of affordable housing for lower income residents, with Petaluma lagging far behind state housing mandates for its construction. Yet earlier this year, a divided city council rejected an eastside development project which would have provided many badly needed affordable housing units along with an eastside train station. Petaluma has little money to fund low-income housing so it was a promising opportunity lost.

With the city about to receive $8.75 million in federal stimulus aid to counter the economic wreckage from the coronavirus pandemic, using some of that money to jump start affordable housing projects currently in the city planning pipeline would be a prudent and just investment. Yet such projects have a tendency to incite stiff neighborhood opposition, and NIMBYism can be a powerful political force. Advocating for lower income housing helps preserve our local workforce and makes Petaluma a welcome place for people of all income levels, not just the wealthy.

Traffic congestion might seem like a thing of the past, but once the pandemic is over our city’s longstanding traffic woes will be back on full display. Following a citywide vote in which 72% of residents directed city officials to build the long-awaited Rainier crosstown connector linking the east and west sides of town, the city has spent millions of dollars to get the job done. The ongoing Highway 101 widening project through central Petaluma has literally paved the way for the Rainier project’s ultimate completion and later this year a $7 million box culvert bridge support structure will be installed beneath the freeway enabling the road to pass through.

In addition to significantly relieving traffic congestion on the frequently clogged East Washington Street corridor, the Rainier connector will provide an efficient alternative for east side residents to access downtown businesses while conversely helping west side residents more easily get to sports fields, the junior college, shopping and jobs east of the freeway.

But more money is needed to finish the project and that must include contributions from neighboring landowners who will benefit financially when the future roadway unlocks their properties’ development potential to provide low-income housing.

As with any large public improvement project, especially one as complex as Rainier, political will is a vital component to sustain momentum. Unfortunately, some city council members are wavering and seem to lack the requisite appreciation for their constituents’ overwhelming support for the project. These elected officials may need to be reminded of the city’s commitment, lest the millions of dollars spent to date be wasted.

Another key issue to be decided is the future of the 60-acre publicly-owned property upon which the Sonoma-Marin Fair operates under a soon-to-expire lease agreement with the City of Petaluma. Petaluma’s elected officials are responsible for getting the most efficient utilization of this valuable property for the benefit of its owners, the citizens of Petaluma. To do that will require reconfiguring the fairgrounds property so the fair can operate more effectively while opening up space for new uses, thus enabling the property’s full potential to finally be achieved.

Thanks to the recent sales tax measure, Petaluma’s fiscal foundation has begun to stabilize, but much work is still to be done. Keeping vigilant and vocal about what you believe city officials should be doing to address key municipal issues is essential to ensuring you get the best for your community.

(John Burns is former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com)