Commentary: Bikes and bells of comfort and joy

Ting! I love my little bike bell. Neighbors on their early morning walks call out “here comes the Kindergarten Express!” as I slow to pass them on the creekside trail. Ting-ting! I skirt around the crowd of cars lumbering up to Grant School, my granddaughter tucked snug in the hot-green family bike trailer. The moms and dads ask about my rig; their kiddos giggle and point at my unicorn bike helmet. As I ride back home, the sun warms my frosty cheeks. Morning birds sing. Ting!

Bells are a holiday tradition, the welcoming of good news. Here is news that will ring true as we face the twin crises of climate change and injustice: there is great joy in this work, in creating a safe, healthy and equitable Petaluma and planet earth. In more ways than one, getting there will be half the fun.

The city of Petaluma has set bold goals for greenhouse gas emissions and street safety. It’s almost funny that we can meet these goals to a large degree by simply driving our cars more slowly, and less often. Our payoff is immediate, we are social bipeds; we are drawn by our DNA to the joy of being outdoors, using our bodies, and being among our neighbors. We can spread that joy with a smile and a wave, or an impromptu conversation. Or a ring of the bell.

The problem is fear. Our streets were designed for cars and trucks to travel as fast as possible. A majority of Petalumans are ready to walk and bike like you see in other American and European cities, but it’s too dangerous. At 20 mph, 5% of car-to-human collisions are fatal. At 30 mph, the death rate jumps to 45%. At 40 mph, it’s 85%. Moreover, drivers have been conditioned to demand these greater speeds, and they can react negatively -- on the road, and politically -- when it is limited. (Note: driving no faster than 20 mph on a 2-mile trip to the market or school requires an extra minute or two. We wear seat belts for safety; why not wear a “speed belt?” Stop stressing at stop signs: come to a complete stop, then take a deep breath and smile. Feel your mpg rising as your blood pressure drops.)

Since the 2008 General Plan, the city’s goal has been to “create and maintain a safe, comprehensive, and integrated bicycle and pedestrian system throughout Petaluma … accessible to all.” And now we have City Council leadership, capable city staff, a willing public and available funds. With that in mind, we formed Safe Streets Petaluma (SSP), to educate and mobilize Petalumans to advocate for car alternatives that benefit everyone.

There are essentially two kinds of safe streets. First are the neighborhood blocks where traffic-calming features like narrow width, trees, safety circles and raised crosswalks limit speeds to 15 mph, allowing everyone to safely share the entire road. This is the plan for the 5th Street Neighborhood Greenway. Who wouldn’t want to live on a street like this?

Second are the busier collectors and arterial streets, where the bike lanes are physically protected from car traffic by structures, or follow natural features like creeks, away from roads. Safe Streets Petaluma was instrumental in convincing the city to explore building these protected bike lanes as part of the North McDowell repaving.

When the neighbors living along the Rainier Avenue traffic-calming didn’t like the city’s initial “quick-built” test plan, they didn’t go NIMBY. They put together two alternatives that are transformative for cyclists and walkers and still resolve their driveway access issues. SSP has endorsed both their proposal and their approach to community engagement. We are working with Petaluma Cool Block and the schools to replicate these methods all over town.

Next year will be a game-changer. Petaluma and Santa Rosa were selected to a cohort of 10 U.S. cities to implement an “Advanced Mobility Playbook” developed by City Thread, a small team who helps big cities accelerate the buildout of their bike networks. They have secured matching donations for the $15,000 SSP is raising. You can donate at safestreetspetaluma.org, and find out about our Dec. 21 Zoomathon fundraiser. We’ll be screening “Motherload,” the inspiring story of the cargo bike revolution. For further holiday joy, decorate your bikes and join friends at the inaugural Petaluma Holiday Lighted Bike Ride on Dec. 16.

Bruce Hagen is active in Safe Streets Petaluma — look for his unicorn bike helmet riding around town.