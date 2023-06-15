Commentary: Cinnabar Theater’s bright future

I have been a part of Cinnabar Theater since 2010. I am keenly aware of the importance that this location, 3333 Petaluma Blvd, holds in the hearts of many people in this community because I am one of them.

These wonderfully weathered walls and the makeshift stage have served audiences gallantly for over 50 years, but the physical building itself is not Cinnabar Theater. Cinnabar Theater is the small but mighty staff that work tirelessly to present performances. Cinnabar Theater is the 300-plus 4- to 18-year-old students who come through our doors each season taking a class or workshop, or acting in a youth show, and most importantly Cinnabar Theater is the people of this amazing community who support this organization.

Cinnabar Theater exists by and for the people of Petaluma and the desire to connect in a stronger, more substantial way to this growing community is what propels us forward and informs the choices we make for the future of this theater.

An unfortunate running joke among the staff at Cinnabar is that once or twice a week you will meet someone who will say “I’ve lived in Petaluma my whole life. I drive by your signs every day, but I have never been to your theater.”

I am happy to report that recently some of this has been replaced by “I saw Cinnabar's new educational space at the outlet mall.”

For a theater that has been offering performances since 1972, the disconnect between the greater Petaluma population and this theater is too large, and we are doing everything we can to remove the barriers that separate us from our audience.

Yes, we wish we had a better relationship with our landlord. Over the past several years the Cinnabar staff and board have worked hard to come to an amicable agreement regarding Cinnabar's offerings at 3333 Petaluma Blvd N. Unfortunately, the two sides could not work out an extension.

During this long negotiation period it became apparent that this space is very much showing its age. Cinnabar Theater does a very good job at hiding the flaws from our audience, but they very much exist and make it extremely difficult to make the kind of theater we strive to provide for our audience. To bring this theater up to a modern standard along the lines of what the other theaters in the area have, a major overhaul/update of this space is needed and that is not something the landlord is interested in.

Moving Cinnabar is a daunting prospect, but so is dealing with the goats that escape regularly from the farm next door and invade the parking lot (trust me it loses its charm after the 10th time) or delicately explaining what that less than desirable smell is and why the bathrooms are not working.

I know that it's going to take a tremendous amount of hard work, a bit of luck and patience, and some time to make this transition and move successful, but our audience and this wonderful Petaluma community deserve a theater that reflects how special a place we live in.

Nathan Cummings is the artistic and education director at Cinnabar Theater.