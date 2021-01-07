Commentary: Democracy threatened by misinformation

Being a conscientious news consumer is even more critical in our current media market

“Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored.”

—Aldous Huxley

The health of our democracy, from Washington D.C. to Petaluma City Hall, depends on people being reasonably well informed about current events. Sadly, for a variety of reasons, an increasing number of Americans are poorly informed about government and civic affairs. Their burgeoning public ignorance is now shaking the very foundations of our republic.

According to recent surveys, more than half of Republican voters either believe President Donald Trump actually won the 2020 election or say they aren’t sure who did win. These findings underscore the success Trump has had in convincing supporters of his baseless claims about voter fraud and election-rigging. Despite zero evidence of such tampering, the president’s false claims sparked an unprecedented spectacle this week in which numerous Republican senators pledged to reject the state-certified results of the electoral college, presumably to curry favor with their deluded constituents.

Never in American history has the danger of having a poorly informed electorate become so frighteningly apparent as when self-serving legislators brazenly seek to overturn the will of the voters in a presidential election.

Understandably, it can be a challenge for some people to be well-informed in these times. Doing so requires the regular consumption of reliable media sources that traffic in facts, not opinion. Nationally, journalists at the New York Times and Washington Post continue to provide credible reporting on the federal government.

Cable news, on the other hand, mostly features talking heads whose opinions frequently overshadow news reporting. Evening programming on Fox News, for example, utilizes small bits of real news to lend credence to a steady stream of conservative commentary. CNN and MSNBC do much the same thing, only with a liberal slant. Viewers often choose one over the other depending on which best supports and reinforces their own biases and world views.

But this is no way to become well informed and the emphasis on dogma over news coverage only adds to the public’s growing distrust of media in general.

A recent Gallup Poll on trust in mass media (newspapers, television, radio) revealed that an astounding 33 percent of Americans now say they have no trust at all that national media will report the news “fully, accurately and fairly.”

Compounding the problem are powerful tech giants like Facebook, Twitter and You Tube that rapidly and widely spread misinformation. Last year’s documentary film, “The Social Dilemma,” pulls the curtain back on how these social media titans use tech algorithms that make it extraordinarily easy for anyone to intensely amplify falsehoods, misinformation, conspiracy theories and hate speech.

Locally, the Nextdoor social media app, originally touted as “bringing neighbors together,” was instead utilized to lob unsubstantiated verbal hand grenades at certain candidates running for Petaluma City Council in November. A handful of hyper-partisan trolls generated the bulk of the abuse and innuendo with apparent impunity.

With Facebook and Google having gobbled up most of the advertising revenue that once sustained local journalism endeavors at newspapers, hundreds of communities across America no longer have any reputable local news source. Other communities, including those in Marin and Mendocino counties, must rely upon stripped-down newspapers owned by Alden Global Capital, a New York hedge fund, that tends to bleed its newspapers dry in search of short-term profits for its investors. Alden has consistently proven unwilling to invest in the journalists necessary to track down sources, review public records, analyze data and interview experts.

As a result of these and other negative forces battering the news industry, voter turnout in local elections has declined, political polarization has increased and community awareness of local government has fallen. Without “watchdog” journalists keeping a close eye on local governments, increased corruption can now occur unabated.

Petaluma and most of Sonoma County, by contrast, exists in a news media bubble. Residents here are quite fortunate to have a Pulitzer Prize-winning daily newspaper as well as a weekly newspaper, the Argus-Courier. Both are locally owned and operated and employ talented journalists who endeavor to get the facts on the issues that matter to you. The parent company, Sonoma Media Investments, is well regarded in the industry as having found unique ways to preserve much of the journalism despite ongoing economic headwinds which now include the ongoing pandemic. Last year, pandemic-related declines in advertising and events revenues forced the company to cut pay for many salaried staff. Like many other small local businesses, it is hanging on and hoping for better times.

Despite the public’s growing distrust of national news media, a recent Pew Research poll found that a strong majority of Americans believe their local news outlets are doing a good job in areas such as reporting the news accurately, keeping an eye on local political leaders and dealing fairly with all sides.

This is certainly good to hear, but newspapers across the country are continuing to die at an accelerating rate. There is much that our state and federal government can do to help local news outlets sustain themselves without compromising their independence. Tax breaks, classifying local journalism as a public service profession and making it easier for commercial news organizations to transition to non-profit status are but a few examples.

After all, our democracy depends upon their survival.

(John Burns is former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com)