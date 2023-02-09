Commentary: Determining the needs of Petaluma

On Jan. 31, at the Petaluma Woman’s Club, more than 60 community leaders, nonprofit members and local government representatives met for a groundbreaking symposium. Meeting in small groups for several hours, each agency or organization was able to discuss their role in the local community, express their needs, and – most importantly – collaborate with like-minded groups to create ideas and solutions for future partnerships in the local area.

This Petaluma Community Needs Summit was coordinated and sponsored by three local Rotary Clubs: Petaluma Valley Rotary, Petaluma Sunrise Rotary and Petaluma Rotary, and was partially funded by a Rotary District 5130 grant. The meeting was a productive use of time and full of community spirit, according to many who attended — especially after COVID lockdowns and limited opportunities to be together and share ideas in a public forum.

Juli Lederhaus, president of the Rotary Club of Petaluma Valley, commented: "We are so glad we asked the community! We learned at Rotary Presidential Training that sometimes the best way to find out what needs are is to ask the right questions of the right people, so we did. That was the genesis of this Petaluma Community Needs Summit which we held today after nearly a year of planning. We are thrilled with the results."

“This was a wonderful event supporting the community needs of Petaluma. Our Petaluma Rotary clubs did an amazing job bringing together local non-profit organizations, city leaders and other service clubs for a day of collaboration, networking, idea sharing and support to truly identify the needs of the community. Kudos to the Rotary Club leaders for this innovative symposium and for bringing a community together,” said District 5130 Governor Jennifer Strong.

Royce R. Van Bebber, president of the Rotary Club of Petaluma, added: “Today was an incredible day for our three Petaluma Rotary Clubs. With just a simple request — imagine what can Rotary do to help you with your needs — we found ourselves swimming in a pool of amazing feedback with many opportunities for Rotary to serve our community further.”

City Manager Peggy Flynn said, “Grateful to our three Rotary Clubs for hosting this inspirational gathering of Petaluma’s nonprofits. It is this people-powered passion that fuels our city and underscores our truth that there is nothing we cannot achieve together!”

Participant Raine Howe, executive director of the Polly Klaas Foundation, said: “Nonprofit executives rarely have the chance to network with peers and discuss shared pressing issues, because we are busy raising funds, recruiting volunteers, planning events and carrying out our missions. This symposium afforded us the rare opportunity to spend time getting to know each other, understanding where our programs intersect, and all the ways in which we can become stronger by working together. This should become a model for collaborative problem-solving in other communities. I am grateful to Rotary for the experience, and very proud to be a Rotarian.”

Katherine Wells, president of the Petaluma Valley Sunrise Rotary, concluded: "What started out as an idea formed nearly a year ago to develop potential Rotary District Grant project ideas to be used in the future became an unforgettable and successful Community Needs Assessment Summit. I truly believe that the power and impact of this event will be felt across our amazing Petaluma community for years to come.”

