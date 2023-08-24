Recently, the Argus-Courier published an opinion piece by John Burns wherein he discredited the efforts of concerned residents in Petaluma, Citizens for Battery Transparency, to bring the matter of two proposed industrial-scale battery energy storage (BESS) projects to the attention of the public.

In his piece, he accuses our group of “threatening” the “county’s green energy projects.” Not so. What we seek is a full environmental impact report (EIR), a planning measure applied to the smallest development projects in Sonoma, let alone a project of this scale and consequence.

We don’t know the true motives of John Burns, who described our temerity as, “fearmongering, misinformation, hyperbole and exaggeration,” but a closer look at the battery storage business, is illuminating. In a New York Times article, Ivan Penn and Eric Lipton wrote, “Production of raw materials like lithium, cobalt and nickel that are essential to these technologies are often ruinous to land, water, wildlife and people.”

Locally, we are concerned about the safety of these enormous lithium-ion battery farms and their proximity to residences, Casa Grande High School, Kaiser Permanente, the historic Vallejo Adobe and Adobe Creek, which supports an endangered fish population.

Lithium-ion battery fires are different because lithium reacts with water to create a flammable gas (hydrogen). Therefore, pouring water on a lithium fire is often counterproductive. In the instance of a leaking lithium-ion battery, exposure to air or moisture can even produce hydrofluoric acid, which is highly toxic. A FEMA bulletin, stated, “In large storage systems, failure of one lithium cell can cascade to include hundreds of individual cells.” If this occurs, the fire may spread to other battery enclosures on the site, leading to an out-of-control situation called a “thermal runaway.”

Mr. Burns fails to appreciate what distinguished physicists are warning: that a potential catastrophe awaits from “storing the electrochemical energy of many hundreds of tons of TNT...” In the contest between his opinionated word against the rigorous scientific analysis of three professors of physics, we prefer to listen to scientists.

In addition, we must consider the earthquake and wildfire dangers. Petaluma has the very dangerous Rodgers Creek Fault system only 2 miles away from these energy installations. The fault is capable of generating an earthquake of at least magnitude 7.1. While you can bolt enclosures down to what is approved as an earthquake-stable pad, it will not stop the contents from being launched inside by ground motion.

To which Burns poses his own question: “. . . but if a BESS project’s foundation is built to withstand an 8.0 earthquake, shouldn’t that be taken into consideration?” Once again, he misses the point. Who cares if these 40+ ton containers remain upright in a severe earthquake if the contents are shaken loose, collide and start a fire? According to a recent Permit Sonoma staff report on one of these projects, “the project site is located in a State Responsibility Area (SRA) and is designated as a High Fire Hazard Severity Zone.” Does setting two mega-scale BESS facilities in a High Fire Hazard Severity Zone sound like “fearmongering?”

For all the reasons cited and many more we once again ask one question: Why not an environmental impact report (EIR)? What is the fear of further study?

So many important questions will be answered with an EIR. John Burns and others may dismiss our demand for an EIR by suggesting we “cling to fear, ignorance, and hysteria,” but we have a right to know how these technologies may impact our lives and our surroundings. As residents of Petaluma, you should too.

Joe Petrillo and David Donnenfield are members of Citizens for Battery Transparency.