Commentary: Ensuring a world where the next generation will thrive

I write this article, not as a physicist or engineer but as a mother and grandmother. We all know the climate is haywire and getting worse. If we are to have a planet on which our children, grandchildren and future generations survive and thrive, we need to act now. The question is: What is the legacy that you are being known for in the time of this existential threat from the climate crisis?

On July 14, Peter Fiekowsky, author, MIT educated physicist and engineer, spoke at Copperfield’s Books here in Petaluma. His topic was his recently released book, “Climate Restoration The Only Future That Will Sustain the Human Race.” Peter spoke about the need to restore the climate to less than 300 parts per million (PPM) of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere. Scientists tell us that the CO2 level is 420ppm or more. The raging fires, mega storms, droughts and floods are a direct result of the CO2 in the atmosphere. Before the Industrial Revolution, the CO2 level was less than 300ppm.We need to return to that level if we are to thrive as a planet.

Listening to Peter and reading his book, I learned that there are solutions that work. They are what Mother Earth does already. We simply need to assist the processes to remove the CO2 that has accumulated in the atmosphere. These solutions are clearly outlined in his book. That is what makes “Climate Restoration” very exciting for me. I can do something now that makes a difference for our children, grandchildren, and future generations.

If making a difference in this existential threat resonates with you, maybe you are thinking “What can I do?”

I offer this list of actions:

1.Buy and read “Climate Restoration The Only Future That Will Sustain the Human Race.” The book can be purchased at Copperfield’s Books.

2.Write to your representatives at the state and federal level. Ask that they support legislation that addresses and intervenes in the climate crisis. Meet with your local government officials asking that they take a stand for restoring the climate and take actions that are aligned with that stand.

3.Share with family and friends. Encourage them to read Peter’s book.

4.Let your children know that we are restoring the climate.

5.Visit the website for the Foundation for Climate Restoration to learn more. That website is at f4cr.org.

6.Find out if there is a chapter in your area that supports the restoring of the climate. North Bay Chapter information is available by emailing Philip Paskal: philip@topspeedsports.com. Put climate in the subject section.

7.Checkout the Facebook page for North Bay Chapter of Fans of Climate Restoration. Join the group. You can also see the video of Peter speaking at Copperfield’s Books.

8.Make sure that your retirement funds are invested in companies that are socially responsible.

9.Continue to educate yourself and act!

Carol England is a grandmother, community leader and president and co-founder of the International Projects Fund.