Commentary: Gas station ban was modest action for Petaluma City Council

Recently the Petaluma City Council passed a ban on all new gasoline service stations. This action was hailed as the first such effort in the entire nation. This was a unanimous declaration by the council. While this action is good, it can clearly be said that this headline grabbing effort was in fact a very modest action.

Before we debate the magnitude of Petaluma’s ordinance, let’s consider the intended goal of Petaluma’s declared climate crisis and associated Climate Framework. Let’s also consider just exactly what will be accomplished with a gas station ban. Lastly, let’s declare what this action really is. This is the beginning of change and real change only comes from individual change not government regulation.

In January of this year, the council adopted the Climate Framework. This is the culmination of the work of the Climate Commission which had only been formed in October 2019 after the city had declared a climate emergency in May 2019. One key goal of the Climate Framework is to “Adopt 2030 as the city’s target date for carbon neutrality.” This accelerated the goal of the Climate Emergency Resolution which proposed “committing the city to reducing city-wide greenhouse gas emissions to carbon neutrality as quickly as possible and no later than by 2045.” So there’s the goal - reduce city-wide emissions to neutral.

What did the gas station ban do? Did it reduce emissions? No. Did it reduce sales of gasoline in Petaluma? No. Did it affect the plans of any business hoping to open a new station? None, but the approved Safeway station are planned, so no. Did it even inconvenience anyone in the least? No. So what exactly was achieved?

This action is a loud and clear scream for attention to the climate. Until now a small group of very engaged climate action advocates were pushing the city to enact policy to address the very real climate change occurring as a result of our resource consuming lifestyle. While we all could agree that change was needed and express our concern for action, not enough real change is occurring. Alas, a small group cannot change the world. They can only start the change.

Real change needs to come through our government and through our individual actions. Next the council will address a possible ban on natural gas use in any new development. Petaluma could be one of only a handful of cities having an all electric building code. However, real change cannot come from our government actions alone. We, as individuals, must take action and leave our current comfortable consuming patterns and change. There are so many first steps available to individuals: compete with oneself to use less water, energy and fuel each month; be conscious of all the disposable products we buy and consume less of same; talk with friends as if this were a crisis that we’re invested in solving.

The gas station ban is just a modest action but it can be such a very powerful symbol. It is powerful if it makes the climate emergency a reality in our lives. If it causes powerful individual change. It can be that moment when concern changes to commitment. Or it can remain just a modest effort.

Kevin McDonnell is a member of the Petaluma City Council.