Commentary: Growing up as a lesbian in Petaluma

Happy Pride Month! My name is Emelina Minero. I’m 35 years old, and I’m a native Petaluma resident. I'm an out-and-proud lesbian, but that wasn't always the case.

I felt alone in elementary school, developed depression in middle school, and had debilitating anxiety in high school that lasted through my late 20s until I started medication.

In the sixth grade, I grabbed a knife from the kitchen, walked into my parents' bathroom, and put it against my neck. Fortunately, when I looked in the mirror, I realized I could never do that.

I knew I was a lesbian since I had my first crush at 5, and from then through 12 years old, there were only two times I saw out queer people in real life. Both times they were strangers, and both times they were mocked.

When I was 5, I remember driving through San Francisco – coming back home with my family from my grandma’s house. My siblings saw two women walking, holding hands on a sidewalk. They pointed and laughed. Fortunately, they are super allies now.

When I was 8 years old, I remember heading back to the car with my family after eating at La Azteca on South McDowell Boulevard. My dad ran into someone he knew and told us that the man had hit on him once. My dad had the same laughter in his voice that my siblings once showed. Fortunately, he's a super ally now, too.

School wasn’t a safe space for me

Growing up in the Old Adobe and Petaluma Joint Union High school districts, I didn’t feel safe.

In kindergarten, I remember sitting on the carpet at the front of the class during reading time. My first crush, a girl, kissed me on the cheek. We were both sent to the back of the classroom to separate tables. That memory plagued me for years as evidence that I couldn’t confide in my teachers – or in any adults.

In middle school, there were two out people, and they were outcasts.

In my freshman year of high school, I remember sitting outside with my friends during lunch and hearing them say, "They shouldn't be allowed to go to our school," referring to the only out people at our school. Fortunately, they are allies, too, now.

I have all of these small moments in time ingrained in my mind starting from when I was five years old: the boys on the playground playing “smear the queer,” hearing “That’s so gay” on the playground, from close friends, and in line at the movie theaters. All of these moments made me feel invisible, voiceless and powerless.

Anxiety ruled me

In my freshman year of high school, a student a grade above me came out as bisexual. We were in the same drama class. She performed a monologue about her coming out experience, and I was devastated when I found out that I had to perform after her. As I prepared for my performance, I missed hers.

I was distraught at losing my only chance to witness someone like me share a part of their queer experience. When it was my turn to perform, I forgot every word and had to have my lines fed to me, line by line.

In high school, anxiety ruled me. I was in a constant state of hypervigilance and fear that I would be outed. I slept through a lot of my classes as a coping mechanism to not deal with my feelings. When I wasn’t sleeping, I was trying hard to be present, but sometimes my brain would shut down from feeling overwhelmed.

My anxiety attacked not only my mind but my body, too. I developed irritable bowel syndrome and would vomit from the stress.

One afternoon, I remember walking outside, passing the Casa Grande High School counselor’s office toward the science classrooms, and my vision blurred. I felt like I was being squeezed, and that pressure was pushing in on me from all directions. I couldn’t breathe. My sister, Kristina Borba, drove me home from school that day. She drove me home early from school multiple days – and would hear from other students that they saw me crying.

I remember taking off a couple of weeks from school due to anxiety. My parents had me go to a therapist. I sat there, quiet the whole time, other than repeating, “I’m fine." I wasn't ready to come out.

I loved school. I loved being social. I loved learning. In elementary school, I asked for extra homework. I took an advanced math class in middle school. I had above a 4.0 average in my sophomore year, but I struggled. Growing up in an unforgiving society took a lot of that joy from me.

In high school, I failed geometry because my brain would shut down every time I entered the classroom. Math was my favorite subject growing up because I loved problem-solving. Math stopped being my favorite subject that year.

In college, I failed a theater class. That brought down my GPA, and I lost a $6,000 scholarship that semester. Regardless of getting good grades on assignments, I missed too many classes due to my anxiety, and I paid for it, literally.