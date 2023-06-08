Commentary: Growing up as a lesbian in Petaluma

Happy Pride Month! My name is Emelina Minero. I’m 35 years old, and I’m a native Petaluma resident. I'm an out-and-proud lesbian, but that wasn't always the case.

I felt alone in elementary school, developed depression in middle school, and had debilitating anxiety in high school that lasted through my late 20s until I started medication.

In the sixth grade, I grabbed a knife from the kitchen, walked into my parents' bathroom, and put it against my neck. Fortunately, when I looked in the mirror, I realized I could never do that.

I knew I was a lesbian since I had my first crush at 5, and from then through 12 years old, there were only two times I saw out queer people in real life. Both times they were strangers, and both times they were mocked.

When I was 5, I remember driving through San Francisco – coming back home with my family from my grandma’s house. My siblings saw two women walking, holding hands on a sidewalk. They pointed and laughed. Fortunately, they are super allies now.

When I was 8 years old, I remember heading back to the car with my family after eating at La Azteca on South McDowell Boulevard. My dad ran into someone he knew and told us that the man had hit on him once. My dad had the same laughter in his voice that my siblings once showed. Fortunately, he's a super ally now, too.

School wasn’t a safe space for me

Growing up in the Old Adobe and Petaluma Joint Union High school districts, I didn’t feel safe.

In kindergarten, I remember sitting on the carpet at the front of the class during reading time. My first crush, a girl, kissed me on the cheek. We were both sent to the back of the classroom to separate tables. That memory plagued me for years as evidence that I couldn’t confide in my teachers – or in any adults.

In middle school, there were two out people, and they were outcasts.

In my freshman year of high school, I remember sitting outside with my friends during lunch and hearing them say, "They shouldn't be allowed to go to our school," referring to the only out people at our school. Fortunately, they are allies, too, now.

I have all of these small moments in time ingrained in my mind starting from when I was five years old: the boys on the playground playing “smear the queer,” hearing “That’s so gay” on the playground, from close friends, and in line at the movie theaters. All of these moments made me feel invisible, voiceless and powerless.

Anxiety ruled me

In my freshman year of high school, a student a grade above me came out as bisexual. We were in the same drama class. She performed a monologue about her coming out experience, and I was devastated when I found out that I had to perform after her. As I prepared for my performance, I missed hers.

I was distraught at losing my only chance to witness someone like me share a part of their queer experience. When it was my turn to perform, I forgot every word and had to have my lines fed to me, line by line.

In high school, anxiety ruled me. I was in a constant state of hypervigilance and fear that I would be outed. I slept through a lot of my classes as a coping mechanism to not deal with my feelings. When I wasn’t sleeping, I was trying hard to be present, but sometimes my brain would shut down from feeling overwhelmed.

My anxiety attacked not only my mind but my body, too. I developed irritable bowel syndrome and would vomit from the stress.

One afternoon, I remember walking outside, passing the Casa Grande High School counselor’s office toward the science classrooms, and my vision blurred. I felt like I was being squeezed, and that pressure was pushing in on me from all directions. I couldn’t breathe. My sister, Kristina Borba, drove me home from school that day. She drove me home early from school multiple days – and would hear from other students that they saw me crying.

I remember taking off a couple of weeks from school due to anxiety. My parents had me go to a therapist. I sat there, quiet the whole time, other than repeating, “I’m fine." I wasn't ready to come out.

I loved school. I loved being social. I loved learning. In elementary school, I asked for extra homework. I took an advanced math class in middle school. I had above a 4.0 average in my sophomore year, but I struggled. Growing up in an unforgiving society took a lot of that joy from me.

In high school, I failed geometry because my brain would shut down every time I entered the classroom. Math was my favorite subject growing up because I loved problem-solving. Math stopped being my favorite subject that year.

In college, I failed a theater class. That brought down my GPA, and I lost a $6,000 scholarship that semester. Regardless of getting good grades on assignments, I missed too many classes due to my anxiety, and I paid for it, literally.

I was fired from my first full-time job after college because I had to work in a small, enclosed, quiet space with others. Those spaces triggered me and brought me back to the classroom. Those environments hijacked my body, and my brain shut down.

Having zero support as queer person in my early childhood and adolescence was the cause of my academic and early-career struggles – and my mental health and physical issues.

Chronic stress creates disease. I believe that my chronic stress contributed to triggering my lupus. At 29 years old, I suddenly couldn’t walk or feed or dress myself. My sister Kristina worked from my home to spoon-feed me and take me to the bathroom. Fortunately, I'm able-bodied again on the right mix of medicine.

Queer youth trauma

Growing up as a child with society despising me was traumatizing, and it has taken me decades to release that trauma. I'm still working on it.

I don't want any kid to experience what I did.

Seven years ago, I would have said that society has become more LGBTQIA+ inclusive. And in some ways, it has. There's more positive representation in the media. But queer identities, particularly the trans community, have become politicized, and people are fighting to deny their human rights. The transgender community has the highest suicide rate, and the politicization of their identities isn't helping. According to a 2023 survey from The Trevor Project, 48% to 56% of transgender, nonbinary and genderqueer youth considered suicide in the past year.

The trauma I experienced as an LGBTQIA+ kid is not uncommon. Kids and teens I know and love are going through this experience now. Someone very dear to my heart has been having difficulty at school since he was four years old due to the stigma around his identity. Another kid I love dearly is being bullied in high school.

This isn't okay, but this is our reality today. The outcome of not creating supportive, inclusive, and safe spaces in schools is higher suicide rates, mental health issues, physical illnesses, and delaying the success of students as they go into adulthood because they first have to work through the trauma that they experienced in our local K-12 school systems.

Minimizing experiences harms kids

As adults, we minimize and trivialize kids’ emotions and experiences because they haven’t experienced life to the extent that we have as adults. We call kids melodramatic and write them off. Kids are melodramatic. They throw tantrums if they can’t have candy or if their sibling won’t give them back their pencil. But it’s a misstep to only see kids through that lens.

When you have kids who are 6, 8 and 11 years old dying by suicide, it means that we are failing to validate their experiences and emotions. Kids experience trauma, too, and they don’t have the developmental capacity or tools to deal with it as we do.

Kids need our support. They need to be seen. Their identities need to be validated. They need to feel safe, and they need the vocabulary and tools to express how they’re feeling.

I have four nieces and nephews at Loma Vista. I go to their after-school events; I visit their campus when they get awards; I go to their soccer and basketball games and Marimba performances. I know all of their friends, and I know many parents and teachers in the community. I see their bright faces and beautiful hearts, and I’m saddened to know that as they go through the school system, their smiles will dim. I know this because some already have – and they’re only in elementary school.

This is why my sister, Renee Ho, created the Petaluma-based organization Amor Para Todos (APT); it means "Love for All'' in Spanish. I'm on the board of APT. Our mission is to work with schools and communities to make them more LGBTQIA+ inclusive.

We’ve accomplished a lot within the Old Adobe Union School District, Petaluma City Schools, and in schools in Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park. We’ve even influenced state legislation (SB 760). If passed, California public schools will have all-gender restrooms as an option for students, as well. We’re excited to continue our work.

