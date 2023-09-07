In April, Petaluma Health Care District took exciting steps not only to rebrand as Healthy Petaluma District and Foundation (Healthy Petaluma), but also to announce our Blue Zones initiative to deepen our commitment to community-wide wellness in partnership with the City of Petaluma and Providence Health. Blue Zones is a nationally recognized, evidence-based model designed to transform environments to support healthy lifestyles and to measurably improve community well-being, resilience and economic vitality based on research conducted across the world in communities with the longest-living residents.

Our board has been working diligently over the past two years to evaluate and plan the next phase of our public agency and our work in the community. As John Burns discussed in his recent column about our nation’s declining health and how to address it at a local level, we have momentum building.

With the proceeds from the Petaluma Valley Hospital sale, we can have an even greater impact on transforming our community’s health and wellbeing through thoughtful investment of funds over time. These funds are allowing us to deepen our efforts by bringing on the Blue Zones initiative, establishing a foundation, re-launching our grant program and providing support and services to our community’s most vulnerable residents.

We have released a request for proposals to develop the 2.5-acre Lynch Creek lot across from the hospital, which could expand healthcare, housing or other health-related services for the community. The vision for the property’s development is still emerging and the Healthy Petaluma board of directors will be considering different options. Please visit healthypetaluma.org to see the full request.

Along with these initiatives, we’re committed to centering community voice on how to best use the funds to serve the greatest needs through both the Lynch Creek development and other forms of programs and services, making our work truly by and for the community. Through our ongoing work, we have identified priority areas in need of deep understanding and evaluation. These include women’s health, youth services, senior services, mental health and housing.

This is where you come in. The Healthy Petaluma board needs to hear from our community members who access or could benefit from services pertaining to the areas listed above, and this will help our board determine what community health areas need Healthy Petaluma's attention and investment.

Healthy Petaluma will be holding a series of study sessions at our monthly board meetings between September and February. This is your opportunity to let us know – and our opportunity to learn – what you believe are the health priority needs in our community.

Each session will be focused on one of the five priority areas. The hour-long session will include introductory information from panelists, remarks from board members, and most importantly, an opportunity for attendees to share their thoughts, ideas and needs. We want you to join us to voice your concerns about gaps in services, help us look to the future for what community members need and help identify solutions to improve the overall health and wellbeing of our community.

The following outlines programming for the first two sessions:

●Wednesday, Sept. 20, discussion on women’s health: For this session, panelists will be joining us from Providence, Marin Health, Petaluma Health Center and Planned Parenthood. This is not just a session about filling the gap from the loss of the Family Birth Center (although this will be addressed at the meeting), but it’s also to discuss all challenges and concerns related to women’s health.

●Wednesday, Oct. 18, discussion on senior services: For our second session, we are eager to hear from seniors, recipients of senior services, providers and family members of seniors about how best to serve our aging community. We are still finalizing panelists for this session.

These discussions will continue throughout the fall and winter where we’ll discuss mental health services in November, housing in January and youth services in February. We urge you to stay up to date on dates, times, location and programming for these meetings via our website at healthypetaluma.org, where you can also sign up for our newsletter.

We are eager to hear from as many people as possible to ensure a diverse number of perspectives and concerns are heard. Along with the Blue Zones Initiative, we see great opportunities for creating sustainable improvements in the health and wellbeing of our residents, who all deserve a high quality of life.

Ramona Faith is CEO of Healthy Petaluma District and Foundation.