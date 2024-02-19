Commentary: Israel-Hamas war hurts us globally, locally

There have been a number of letters to the editor and articles advocating that local governments weigh into the current Israel-Hamas war. Since I have been repeatedly mentioned by name, I would like to set the record straight about what is actually going on and my role in these discussions.

As there are two or more sides in this horrible war in the Middle East, and at least two local communities that would be directly impacted by the wording of a possible local statement/resolution, our mayor and members of the City Council have expressed concern about endorsing a statement that does not have the support of both local Palestinian advocates and the local Jewish/Israeli community. They have encouraged finding common ground through dialogue, something that I have advocated for in Petaluma since Oct. 7 and over the last 30 years of my career.

What a shame that instead of striving for a balanced approach locally through dialogue, at least some activists (some of whom are Jewish) just want to point blame at me and others.

Letters to the Editor have accused the Petaluma City Council of appointing me as the spokesperson for the local Jewish community to the exclusion of other Jewish members of the community who do not share my views. The B’nai Israel Jewish Center has been a part of the local fabric of Petaluma and Sonoma County for more than 160 years. We are a Jewish community that offers cultural, spiritual, educational and youth activities and we do this with an extremely diverse membership, politically and ritually. I am the full-time director of the organization and I am its rabbi; as such, I am a spokesperson for the local Jewish community. The idea that the city government has somehow appointed me to this role and that others are excluded is absurd.

We pride ourselves on how we have facilitated conversations within and beyond our congregation to understand the concerns that people have, and always act with an orientation towards bringing people together. We are committed to always warmly welcoming all Jews and non-Jews who wish to participate in our activities.

Since the horrific Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023 that included the brutal murder of 1,200 people, the wounding of thousands more, and the taking of 250 hostages including toddlers and the elderly, many in the community, including me, have been trying to create more opportunities for interfaith dialogue and conversations across the divides. Six days after the attack, I organized a peace vigil in Petaluma attended by almost 200 people to mourn the loss of Israeli and Palestinian lives and pray for peace: as Jews, Catholics, Protestants, Muslims, Palestinians and civic leaders.

Others have put their effort into pressuring the City Council to pass a “ceasefire” resolution so more pressure can be put on our federal government to end financial and military support for Israel. These various efforts all have been attended by different people from the local community. The accusation that Palestinians have been somehow denied a role in any of that is inaccurate and misleading.

Finally, I deeply believe in the vision of Palestinians and Israelis living in their shared historic homeland with security, dignity, justice and peace for all. I detest this war and am heartbroken and devastated by the death of so many Palestinian and Israeli civilians. My sentiment and prayer remains unchanged in the last 128 days: Hamas leadership needs to release the hostages and agree to be disarmed, dismantled or exiled. Iran needs to stop its militants in Gaza, Lebanon and Yemen from firing on Israeli civilian targets and at US interests in the region. The leadership of Israel and Palestine must return to direct negotiations to implement a sustainable and fair solution to the last 100 years of conflict and hate.

It takes two sides to wage war, and it will take two sides to end this war. It will also take two sides in Petaluma to come together to find ways to lower local tensions. We can’t do that through misinformation or finger pointing; we can only do it through dialogue, compassionate listening and finding common ground. I remain fully committed to these principles locally and globally.

Rabbi Shalom Bochner leads the B’nai Israel Jewish Center in Petaluma.