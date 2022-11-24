Commentary: It’s Prescribed Burn season in Sonoma County

It’s a brilliant fall day at Jack London State Historic Park, a great day for a hike. Blue sky above, warmth against my skin. Just before lunch, I start up Lake Trail which converges with Mountain Trail to head up Sonoma Mountain. Instead of continuing up to the summit, however, I kneel in a brown-drab meadow less than halfway up where dry medusa head thorns prick through my clothes.

I’m not alone in these dry grasses. In addition to me, about a dozen others stand in or around the meadow. We are all looking at the sky where three white plumes of smoke rise calmly against the blue skies. I had noticed these plumes from Sonoma Highway on my drive to the park. Like many Sonoma County residents, I lived through the extreme wildfires of 2017, 2019, and 2020. For a year following the 2017 fires, any sign of smoke brought on anxiety. Two years later, I still avoided campfires. This morning, however, I followed the smoke plumes to the park.

Nearby in the meadow, a man in a rumpled button down sits on a log, peering into a lap-top screen set up on a plastic folding table set up. A line of backpacks spilling water bottles and extra sweatshirts flanks the log. A drone whines above. Two young men in jeans and dark hood-ies fiddle with the drone controller. Firefighters in Nomex—yellow burn-resistant shirts and dark pants, lean against a CalFire rig parked just off the main Mountain Trail. A State Park representative, similarly dressed, stands at the edge of the meadow. It’s quiet and calm. Peaceful.

We are here to observe a prescribed burn in Woodcutter’s Meadow. There is not much to see. Against the cloudless sky, a few soft white plumes of smoke billow, slow and majestic above the mixed conifer forest bordering the meadow. We watch and wait. The forest is quiet and patient.

The drone belongs to a UC Davis team who are sampling the air. They will add today’s data to a body of research showing prescribed burns’ minimal impacts to air quality—especially in comparison to wildfires like the ones we lived through.

The prescribed burn was lit earlier this morning at the base of this ridge, hemmed on one side by Upper Fallen Bridge and Mountain trails. As the grasses ignited, bird chatter filled the air, messages sent and received. Then they flew to an adjacent patch, to wait it out. This is what animals do, I had read, in research articles about wildland fires in New Zealand. Scientists record-ed animal movements as they traveled from their nest to unburned patches in the fire mosaic — nearly all wildfires burn in mosaic patterns. Periodically the animals circled back to their nest, checked it out, and moved on to a non-burning patch to wait and see. They repeated this cycle, watchful waiting, until it the fire burnt out.

We are doing much the same thing. Quietly watching and waiting.

I listen to the forest. The drone’s battery has died and it is now silent. A delicate crack-ling emerges as the prescribed burn reaches the forest patch bordering Mountain Trail, the burn’s destination. Small flames illuminate windows within the brush like tiny stained glass mosaics. They flicker briefly, then disappear. The short-lived beauty of prescribed fire entrances us, creates an atmosphere of peaceful calm. Firefighters and land managers will watch the burn through the evening and into the night. They wait calmly, meditatively for the good fire to do its work. In the morning, the birds will resume their songs, the forest will resume its resilience.

Amy Elisabeth Moore is a resident of Santa Rosa.