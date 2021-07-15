Commentary: It’s time to celebrate parents, kids in Petaluma

Children’s voices silenced as families struggle to reintegrate their children into a world that needs to be more welcoming.

It is July 2021, Fourth of July weekend, and California is open now after what feels like a long and tough year living through a pandemic that is not over yet. A single mom in Petaluma walks up to her third-floor condo and chats with her upstairs neighbors. Her two very active and curious 5- and 7-year-old boys are eager to interact after walking by neighbors with masks on for the past 16 months. It is a happy moment until a man on the second-floor yells, “don’t be loud outside.” The mom quickly reacts and tells her children to go inside. This is not an isolated incident.

Children are watchers. They learn by seeing and imitating to make sense of it all. Since March 2020, they have seen their caregivers wash their hands after touching surfaces, sanitize groceries, change their clothes and be cautious when picking up anything off the ground. They have watched others around them wear masks and gloves, and been told countless times to stay 6 feet away from anyone. It was even more confusing to understand why playgrounds designed for them to play were now not safe.

But children have not only been bystanders in this pandemic. The youngest toddlers just aged 2 were required to wear masks, go through temperature checks and roll with the punches of everything COVID-19. Their place in society was canceled: schools, parks, libraries, sports and other hobbies and classes were called off. Essentially, their connection to the greater community was canceled. Parents and caregivers were left holding it all, balancing work (if they managed to stay employed) and their children’s mental, physical, and emotional health. It was a challenge for many families to stay sane in a turbulent and confusing time. Playing outside should have been the outlet but this same family was harassed for playing hopscotch in a cul-de-sac and a police report was even filed at the start of the pandemic.

Now what? Schools are planning a full-reopening, and all is well. No. All is not well. The youngest children have yet to be vaccinated and now with a full reopening they will be required to wear a mask for more than 6 hours per day, even if they are only 5 years old. For working parents that need morning and after school care, that could be 9 hours in a mask. Where is the planning and support to integrate children back into their community? Where are the counselors and experts in the field of trauma-informed practices to support kids in feeling safe and processing everything that happened this year? Finally, how do we show our children that it is safe to play again when they are told not to be loud in front of their home on a Saturday afternoon?

This Petaluma mom knows how we show our children it is OK to play. We tell them to be loud. We celebrate their exuberant energy. It is time for children to have permission to be loud and free again. The larger community can help by being friendly, waving, and smiling. These simple interactions show young children it is safe to be part of this society and connect with others they see. Our youngest little people wearing masks should get a “great job” from the community, especially when older kids and adults aren’t wearing masks. It is time parents speak up and remind other children are loud and here to stay. Rather than treating kids like they are a problem, let us come together to celebrate parents and kids for what they have accomplished this year.

Mirabai Labensart, M.A., is a special education teacher and single mom to two boys.