Commentary: Let’s tax polluters and put money in Americans’ pockets

Our Members of Congress - Mike Thompson and Jared Huffman - are considering powerful, innovative climate legislation called “carbon fee and dividend.”

Here is what you need to know about it: Coal and oil companies pay a steadily increasing carbon pollution fee. All the fee money is paid to families in monthly per capita “dividend” payments. The government doesn’t get to spend that money; you do. If CF&D becomes law this year, next year a family of two adults and two children will get $55 each month. The year after, it’s $116 per month. And so on, until we are carbon-free. Estimate your dividend here: www.tinyurl.com/y5kcnvav.

CF&D is economically progressive. The fee-paying companies will pass on these increased costs to their customers. No problem. Because carbon footprints increase with income, the bottom two-thirds of earners will get more money in dividends than their cost of living increases due to the fees.

The rising fee gives families incentive to reduce their footprint; the dividend enables that reduction. As polluting get more expensive, people use less while businesses innovate affordable clean energy. People can spend their extra dividend money on whatever they want, from solar power to better health care to our main street businesses.

As a result, CF&D is expected to reduce economy-wide carbon pollution by 30% in the first five years, and get us to net zero by 2050. At the same time, it stimulates creation of homegrown jobs and saves lives from air pollution. It doesn’t increase government regulations, taxes, or the debt. It can’t be stopped by lawsuits or a misguided president. It doesn’t prevent other necessary federal action like continued regulation, like air quality or vehicle mileage standards. It doesn’t prevent funding for programs to help fossil industry workers and frontline communities make the shift to clean energy. It doesn’t prevent federal investment in research and development for climate-smart technologies.

Aren’t carbon fees just another form of tax? Are carbon dividends just a new name for income redistribution, or universal basic income? No. George Shultz, Ronald Reagan’s Treasury Secretary, and a CF&D champion, said, “It’s not a tax if the government doesn’t keep the money.” CF&D simply corrects what economists call a market failure, one that allows polluters to profit by making others pay for their pollution. It rewards everyone for reducing their carbon footprint. With CF&D, fossil fuel companies and their customers will pay more and more money to use our sky for waste disposal; it will hold them accountable for the extreme expensive weather that is plaguing our planet. They will transition their businesses or lose them.

You can learn all about CF&D at Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Our volunteers are working in every Congressional District, helping citizens respectfully advocate for CF&D and other bipartisan climate polices. We are focusing on bringing local business and community leaders into the campaign, hosting a free 2-hour “Business Advocates for Carbon Pricing” conference on Tuesday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to noon. Hear from congressional and business leaders about how you can lobby for a climate-just economy. Register at cclusa.org/bizconference.

We’ve known about the threat of climate chaos for decades. Now, we’re seeing it, breathing it. Local governments, business and community groups are responding, declaring climate emergencies, endorsing Climate-Safe California and the recently reintroduced federal CF&D bill, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.

With the election, we have this small window of opportunity to “go big” on climate before it’s too late. You want climate justice, climate action? It’s time for you to act: Support carbon fee and dividend in the U.S. Congress.

Bruce Hagen is the co-founder of Business Climate Leaders, a project of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby.