Commentary: Next step for cross-town connectors

In October the Petaluma City Council will host a workshop on the topic of cross-town connectors. In the run-up to that workshop, I write to clarify certain issues regarding the two cross-town connectors that are both included in the city’s current General Plan, namely the Rainier cross-town connector and the Caulfield “southern crossing” to the Petaluma Boulevard South roundabout.

As everyone can see, the recently completed 101 widening through Petaluma includes the new Rainier undercrossing structure. The Petaluma City Council in January 2017 voted unanimously – including “yes” votes from then-Mayor Glass and then-Councilmember Barrett – to send $7 million of city funds to the Sonoma County Transportation Authority for that undercrossing structure.

The Rainier undercrossing structure was further enabled by the city’s Rainier cross-town connector EIR. The council was told at the time by city staff that the EIR was intended primarily to allow construction of the 101 undercrossing structure. But the EIR needed to study the entire cross-town connector because an EIR for the undercrossing structure only – which has no independent utility on its own – would have run afoul of the CEQA prohibition against “piecemealing.”

In order to shield the EIR from a legal challenge asserting that it understated the environmental impacts of the connector, the EIR assumed design features that were the most environmentally harmful possible. Thus, the EIR assumed that the crossing of the SMART tracks would be “grade-separated” – over 30 feet in the air – and it assumed the connector would be almost comically wide. That strategy worked, as the Rainier EIR was never challenged in court.

But that design is never what Rainier’s proponents advocated. Measure S, the November 2004 advisory ballot measure in favor of Rainier that received 72% “yes” votes, specifically called for an at-grade crossing of the SMART tracks. An at-grade crossing, coupled with a slimmed-down connector width, is far more environmentally benign and far less expensive than the connector described in the EIR.

Now that the 101 undercrossing structure is complete, the current Rainier EIR has served its purpose, and it is time to move on towards the connector the community actually needs.

Building an at-grade Rainier crossing of the SMART tracks will require permission from the California Public Utilities Commission, which oversees rail safety in California. Relatedly, the Caulfield “southern crossing” will also require CPUC permission. I believe Petaluma should submit a single application to the CPUC for both.

Petaluma has a strong case to receive approval for both. If you look at the entire SMART system – from Larkspur to (almost) Windsor – the only grade-separated crossings are where SMART passes under a highway. Every single SMART crossing of a county road or city street is at-grade.

Moreover, these two new connectors would reduce vehicle crossings and improve safety at the existing crossings of the SMART tracks in town – East D, East Washington and Corona. Finally, the city can offer to use some of the substantial savings from shifting the Rainier connector from grade-separated to at-grade to make other safety improvements. One possibility would be to install lights and crossing arms at the rail spur that crosses.

Lakeville Street to serve Hunt & Behrens, the site of a scary train versus car accident in April 2020.