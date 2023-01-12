As I leave office, I think it is a good time to reflect on the past four years. It may seem ironic that despite a number of very serious challenges, these have been some of the most productive and successful years for our community.

When I became mayor, our river was unnavigable due to neglect at the federal level. Despite years of effort by our leaders, both here and in Washington, national underfunding and other more pressing needs for those scarce resources conspired to leave the Petaluma River off the Army Corps of Engineers’ (ACE) list of projects for more than a decade. But, in 2019, a year without serious hurricanes or other natural disasters elsewhere in the nation because we had a strong partnership with Congressman Jared Huffman and had repeatedly reached out to and engaged with our local ACE representatives, we were able to successfully make a strong appeal to dredge our river.

The success of the Mayor’s Pledge to Dredge set a positive tone for what happens when we set priorities, prepare and work together: everyone wins! Little did we know how much we were going to have to call on our ability to work together over the next three years.

While we all knew that drought was becoming a new normal that we had to take seriously going forward, the seriousness of climate change and nearly annual wildfires drove that reality home as Petaluma became a refuge and sanctuary for our neighbors who were forced to flee their homes. Although there was always going to be a way our community would figure out how to finance this support, it was clear we needed to correct a systemic lack of funding of our city’s basic needs. Together the city manager and I explained our needs to many groups and organizations; we demonstrated how we would provide the services to meet those needs and went out to the voters to ask them to make our community successful. The voters were buoyed by our success with the river dredging, our leadership in conserving water, our assistance to our neighbors in need, and they overwhelming supported Measure U, our 1-cent sales tax.

That critical community vote of confidence and support came in the midst of a pandemic that upended business as usual for our city, our local economy, our schools and pretty much every aspect of life as we knew it both here and around the country and the world. We didn’t see that coming, but we were already prepared. We were a community that believed in one another, in our leaders and we pulled together. I believe that all of us learned just how important it is to have a city that can work for us when there is nowhere else to turn.

I think Petaluma is a special place and I think Petalumans are special, too. We ask for a lot from our city, but we also give a lot to our community. We are now at a new starting point; emerging from the pandemic and beginning a new city council cycle to continue the work of making Petaluma work for all of us as we address climate change, rebuild and strengthen our infrastructure, house our residents, support our businesses and provide a safe and vibrant community for working, living and playing.

I want to thank the entire community for all the support and trust you have placed in me and in our city, in general. As your Mayor, I have felt a lot of love, which I have construed as the love we all have for our town and our community and our desire to see Petaluma succeed. And, succeed we have! It has been a wonderful four years to be the Mayor and I feel Petaluma is better now and poised to be even better going forward.

All my best to everyone in 2023!

Teresa Barrett was first elected to the Petaluma City Council in 2006, and served three terms before running for mayor in 2018.