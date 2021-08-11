Commentary: Petaluma neighborhood coalition urges vaccine mandate

Dear Members of the City Council:

G Street Action is a Petaluma citizen group that works at the local level on behalf of goals that, in its view, safeguard the public interest on a variety of issues affecting the nation as a whole. In this spirit, we ask Mayor Teresa Barrett and the Petaluma City Council to put into law a provision that requires all city employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of their employment. The only exemptions would be for medical reasons authorized by a licensed medical professional.

We find it unacceptable that while the vaccination rate in Petaluma is approximately 85%, that of City employees is approximately 70% (Argus-Courier, Aug. 5, 2021).

Governments at the local and state level should do all they can to assist the federal government’s efforts to protect the public health and to avert a cascade of crises. How can we protect the millions of children under 12 who are now going back to school if those of us who are older won’t be vaccinated? How can we in good conscience continue to ask our exhausted medical workers and first responders to treat ever more people desperately ill with COVID-19, when many of these cases could be avoided?

This circumstance reflects a recurrent theme in our nation: Many Americans refuse or put off vaccinations, despite their proven effectiveness and despite the mounting death toll among the unvaccinated. If this situation were to continue, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says that new variants could emerge, and these new variants could nullify completely the effectiveness now provided by existing COVID-19 vaccines, according to a recent news article from CNN.

We realize that our request is but a small step to achieving universal vaccinations across the nation, but it is a step that the council can and should take in the hopes of encouraging school districts, businesses, and other cities to take a similar position, and, through doing so, avoid an impending national security crisis of the first magnitude.

To be blunt, we are very worried that, if we do not move to universal vaccination, we could experience nationally major breakdowns of the political, social, and economic structures that are needed to address basic human needs across our nation.

In this circumstance, we could lose our ability to provide adequate police and fire protection, to ensure our water and food supplies, to maintain our electrical grid, to provide for the continued flourishing of our educational systems, and to maintain our medical service establishment. Additionally, millions would lose their livelihoods and become homeless. And because our nation has failed to fully and adequately address the deficits in social justice for all of our citizens--especially due to race, ethnicity, and gender factors--this fact of contemporary American life could make our full recovery monumentally difficult, if not impossible.

Finally, there is little doubt given even a cursory understanding of history that a national security crisis of this size would also make our nation susceptible to authoritarian tendencies that would destroy our democratic institutions forever.

The following members of G Street Action signed onto this opinion editorial: Steven DeLue, Beverly Voloshin, Karen DeLue, Gail Steiner, Deborah Garber, Barry Bussewitz, Patti Schofler, Marlene Slutsky, Janie Castles, Ron Miska.