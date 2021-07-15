Commentary: Petaluma school board weighs in on contract flap, superintendent

The Old Adobe Union School District Board of Trustees remain united in our commitment to putting the health and safety of students first.

It is our goal to be representative of the entire community and to continue focusing on prioritizing student achievement and equity. To this end, considering and evaluating input from all members of the community is important to us.

The Brown Act in many instances can preclude the board from responding to specific topics that are not on a posted agenda but we are always listening during public comments and read all communications. As we transition out of virtual meetings, we hope the community will continue to provide input during our upcoming in-person meetings.

The OAUSD Board has a history of providing salary increases to all staff and we plan to continue this trend. We believe the current labor negotiations will end with an agreement that is favorable to all parties and will help move the district forward into the coming school year.

The Board is responsible for ensuring the long-term fiscal health of the District, yet we also recognize the importance of providing fair and competitive salaries to all staff members. We continue to support all negotiation representatives during this mediation process and that there is a mutually agreeable compromise possible.

Furthermore, the board takes seriously all allegations of misconduct, impropriety and systemic racism and we continue to follow board policies and the education code in all such matters. It is our collective responsibility to build and maintain a community climate and school environments that are student-centered, fair and free from bias and discrimination.

More than anything we are all looking forward to seeing the OAUSD campuses full of students. We believe that everyone can unite under the auspices of providing an outstanding education and safe learning environment for all students.

We have faith that our Superintendent is the right person to lead the District as student learning, playing, and growing commences again this fall. It is our hope that the entire community can unify and work together to continue focusing on improving student outcomes.

Sincerely,

Michael Fung, Board President, Old Adobe Union School District Board of Trustees.