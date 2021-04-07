Commentary: Petaluma should make safer bike lanes a priority

In last week’s Argus-Courier, Council member Kevin McDonnell penned a fabulous op-ed pointing out that Petaluma’s gas station ban was as a much a symbol as it was a climate policy, and that much of the work to fight climate change requires individual action. He is absolutely right.

And with transportation being by far Petaluma’s largest source of emissions, we — the government and the residents — should be doing everything possible to ditch our cars for bicycles. After all, Petaluma is a flat city with a moderate climate, and about 70% of trips that start in Petaluma are less than 5 miles and stay local.

I recently purchased an e-bike and I love it. It tops out at 28 MPH, goes 50 miles on a single charge (which costs about $0.10), and can easily carry 40 pounds of groceries. Last Saturday, I timed myself riding across town. I went from Redwood Credit Union on the East Side to McNear’s in 6 minutes. I obeyed all traffic laws and most definitely beat any car trying to do the same trip.

But in that 6-minute ride, I feared for my life at least 10 times. By trying to be healthier and reduce my carbon footprint, I significantly increased the likelihood my wife could be a widow. This is not a dramatization.

If you find yourself scoffing at requests for bike infrastructure, take a drive by the white ghost bike on the Corona Road crossing and let it be a stark reminder that families are destroyed when cyclists cannot safely get around town.

Owning a car in a city that has such poor roads is a privilege most take for granted. There are countless Petalumans who do not have a car, including seniors, youth, and residents who cannot afford a car. Neighbors rely walking, cycling and skating for mobility – and have no choice but to risk their life each time they leave the house. This is a major equity issue in our city.

We can do something, and it does not take millions of dollars. Last weekend the New York Times published an article regarding the impact of popup bike lanes during COVID-19. In cities that deployed popup bike lanes, cycling increased measurably. The cities that deployed the most popup bike lanes experienced the greatest change.

Could it really be that easy? That more people will ride their bike if they do not fear for their life? Could focusing on safe bike lanes make the community safer, healthier, and more equitable – and reduce our emissions and traffic too?

Circling back to Council member McDonnell’s op-ed. It is an individual decision to ride a bike instead of driving a car. But we cannot expect individuals to build safe bike lanes, and it is unreasonable to ask people to risk their lives to fight climate change. The government must take a leadership role in making our streets safer.

In early May, the City Council will have a workshop to set our goals and priorities for the coming two years. After that, we will approve the budget for the next fiscal year. If the Council does not make multi-modal street safety a top priority in May, and then fund it in our next budget, we are ignoring a major threat to public safety and not at all serious about fighting climate change.

Brian Barnacle is a member of the Petaluma City Council.