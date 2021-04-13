Commentary: Petaluma still waiting for its second SMART train station

When Petalumans went to the polls in 2008 and joined voters in Sonoma and Marin counties in approving a quarter-cent sales tax to establish and operate a passenger rail line, they were promised two train stations, one on each side of town. Today, more than 13 years later, they are still waiting for that second east-side station so all of the city’s 60,000 residents can conveniently access the train.

Despite the fact that Santa Rosa and Novato each have three train stations and San Rafael has two, there is still no clear timeline for opening a second station on Petaluma’s east side. That’s unacceptable, as approximately two-thirds of Petaluma’s population lives on the east side, and commuters have to drive across town during rush hour to catch the train at the downtown station, which offers only limited parking.

For 15 years, plans have called for building the train station on a 6.5-acre parcel of land at the corner of McDowell Boulevard and Corona Road. After the real estate market tanked during the Great Recession of 2008, SMART had the opportunity to purchase the property in a foreclosure sale for less that 20% of its fair market value — which would have saved taxpayers a bundle – but SMART failed to act.

Following four more years dithering over whether, when or how to acquire the parcel, in 2012 SMART General Manager Farhad Mansourian and his new office landlord, Cornerstone Properties owner Alon Adani, began discussing an alternate location for the train station: the former Adobe Lumberyard site on Redwood Highway that sits directly across the street from SMART’s headquarters and which Cornerstone subsequently purchased. Mansourian, who has long operated the transit agency like his own private fiefdom, was acting without his board’s consent, and when news of the proposed land acquisition broke in the Argus-Courier, it understandably created a great deal of public consternation, political acrimony and further project delays.

In a phone conversation last week, south county Supervisor David Rabbitt told me he was motivated to join the 12-member board that oversees SMART eight years ago because he wanted to get Petaluma’s second train station built. His recent selection as chair of the transit agency board could help him fulfill that elusive goal, but he knows he’s got his work cut out for him.

After all, it was only a year ago that getting the train station built finally seemed within reach. A complex web of agreements had been painstakingly forged between SMART, the city of Petaluma and a land developer seeking to build a housing project near the Corona Road station site. But those plans began to disintegrate last May when Brian Barnacle announced that he and a small cabal of anonymous associates were filing a lawsuit to stop the project, contending it lacked the appropriate high density in such proximity to a train station. Earlier this year, following Barnacle’s election to the Petaluma City Council, a split vote against the housing project and an inter-connected downtown property development deal put an end to financing plans for the east-side station.

Several public officials I’ve spoken with since have speculated that the money behind the Barnacle lawsuit may have come from Cornerstone’s Adani since he continues to have a strong financial incentive to see the train station located on property adjoining his sizeable suite of multi-story office buildings. I called Adani to ask him that very question, but was referred to Cornerstone’s marketing director, Pauline Block, who said she did not know whether her boss was involved, either directly or indirectly, in funding the lawsuit. She did say, however, that were the city and SMART to show interest in discussing their site for development of a train station, “we would definitely be open to having that conversation.”

City officials, however, have shown little interest in the Cornerstone property as a train station since it isn’t near housing, is located outside city limits and sits upon a 100-year floodplain. But according to Rabbitt, the city’s opposition may be a mistake, adding, “I hope the city is willing to keep all options open.”

One new option that’s eliciting strong public support is a proposal by Danco Group, which hopes to build a 131-unit low income housing development on the same Corona Road site that the city recently rejected for a mostly market-rate housing project.

But affordable housing projects require public funding to finance their construction. Danco President Chris Dart said an application will soon be filed on behalf of his company, the city of Petaluma and SMART seeking up to $30 million. If approved by officials allocating money from the California Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, Dart told me that $20 million would be used to finance his project’s construction while the other $10 million could be used for the train station’s development.

Calling it a “win-win” that would enable the city to achieve its state-mandated low-income housing goals along with getting more people on the train, Dart nevertheless conceded there is strong competition for the grant funding and nothing is guaranteed.

Rabbitt understands this and says that developing alternative funding plans for Petaluma’s second train station must become a stronger priority for SMART, which owns a valuable piece of downtown property that could be sold to raise the revenue needed for the second train station.

In addition to a second Petaluma station, SMART officials today have myriad cumbersome obstacles to overcome. The pandemic and resulting changes in work travel has caused overall commuter train use to drop precipitously over the last year. Rebuilding ridership and fare revenues to pre-pandemic levels could take several years.

Rabbitt also acknowledged that SMART must do much more to build widespread public support following the drubbing it got at the polls last year when only 51% of voters agreed to authorize an early extension of the quarter-cent sales tax which expires in 2029. A two-thirds majority is needed for passage and that will take a lot more work.

One way to increase ridership and secure a renewal of the sales tax, at least here in the south county, would be to get that second station built and operational.

(John Burns is former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com)