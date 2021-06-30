Commentary: Petaluma teachers push back against claims of racism

We are teachers of the Old Adobe Union School District and members of the Old Adobe Teachers’ Association. We teach at Loma Vista Immersion Academy, a dual immersion program which values and celebrates diversity, culture and language. Our staff and community are composed of many languages, cultures and races. With that said, we’d like to give Sonoma County NAACP President Segretta Woodard and the community some context from teachers of color.

The majority of teachers in our Old Adobe Union commute, just like Superintendent Sonjhia Lowery. As you might suspect, this is because the majority of teachers cannot afford to live in the community in which they teach. Unlike Superintendent Lowery, these same teachers show up to work every day. Superintendent Lowery commutes from Sacramento and is in the district office two to three days per week. Is it possible to effectively lead a district from Sacramento? If this past year is any example, we would have to answer “no.”

This was a year unlike any in our educational careers. As teaching professionals, we all came together to approach this new challenge to the best of our abilities. Collaboration across the district was absolutely critical for our profession, our students and families. Likewise, we welcomed Superintendent Lowery and anticipated her much needed leadership during such a tumultuous year. This was not to be the case. Instead of collaboration, teachers were met with indecisive and then unilateral last minute decisions. The summer school program, which never materialized, was a prime example of this indecisive and subsequently late action. Teachers have tried to work with Superintendent Lowery. The Old Adobe Teachers’ Association has met regularly with her outside of negotiations. Individual teachers have signed up for her coffee chats. Leadership involves listening. Superintendent Lowery consistently did not listen to teachers who needed to have the flexibility to bring their children on campus, as another example. In the end, due to teachers’ advocacy, the board allowed this to occur.

Lastly, please remember that Diane Wolmuth, our union president, represents the certificated members of Old Adobe Teachers’ Association in the district. Diane and all of the union leadership have worked tirelessly on our behalf during this highly unusual year. They also worked to give Superintendent Lowery support, education and history about Old Adobe Union School District. Their intent from the beginning was to establish a relationship of mutual trust, respect and collaboration with our new superintendent. That is who we are as professional educators and what we strive to do in the classroom every day. Unfortunately, this trust, respect and collaboration was not reciprocated by Superintendent Lowery.

As mentioned, our Loma Vista staff is majority people of color. Many of us have felt the pain of racism and discrimination. When presented with a potential vote of no confidence in the superintendent, our staff considered the vote with great care. One-hundred percent voted in favor. We do not appreciate that Segretta Woodard neglected to become fully informed and instead framed this as a racial issue. Most unfortunately, it is about incompetent leadership.

Patricia Hermosillo-Perkins, Augusto Conde, Chelsea Tran, Leticia Rodriguez, Patricia Ruiz and Rosa Spangler Chavez are Loma Vista Immersion Academy teachers and members of the Old Adobe Teachers’ Association.