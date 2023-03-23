In January 2021, we, the Petaluma Health Care District, sold Petaluma Valley Hospital (PVH) to NorCal HealthConnect, a secular subsidiary of Providence. One of the major caveats of the agreement is that Providence would maintain the Family Birthing Center (Birthing Center) for at least five years. Under the claim of “safety” and “understaffing” of anesthesiologists and OBGYN physicians, Providence is back-pedaling on its commitment to this community and intends to permanently close the Birthing Center after only two years.

Providence has also communicated to us that they may stop providing all inpatient obstetrics services at PVH, which is a 20-year commitment in our agreement. PVH OB physicians are transitioning their call coverage to Santa Rosa Memorial.

To say we are surprised by this intent to close is an understatement. Based on good faith negotiations, we asked the voters of Petaluma, Penngrove, Cotati and Rohnert Park to vote yes on the Asset Purchase Agreement and that recommendation was based on the agreement that was negotiated by both parties.

Providence has now asked for us to approve their request to close the Birthing Center, and on Feb. 15, our board of directors unanimously voted to decline Providence’s request. We are attempting to work with Providence collaboratively to keep the Birthing Center open and thriving as it has been. In fact, just seven months ago, the PVH Family Birthing Center was recognized by Newsweek as one of the Best Maternity Hospitals in the U.S. This is an honor we all celebrated and is a testament to the PVH staff and physicians committed to serving this community.

At this juncture, we expect Providence to explore all options and address their recruitment challenges in such a way that allows Providence to continue operating the Birthing Center.

Our board’s decision to reject their request was based upon the lack of evidence presented to necessitate this action and little to no responses to questions and concerns raised to date. Providence said they would not conduct risk, safety or impact assessments, including how this would impact the community as a whole and, specifically, rural families, low income, underinsured or uninsured, the Petaluma Health Center (who partners with PVH for its patients’ births), and its own emergency room.

At our recent board meeting, Providence acknowledged that they were in the midst of an RFP process for anesthesia services, but it was not complete, and they were going to evaluate the responses they have received. We have also learned there are Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA) who have stated they would like to return to PVH and provide 24/7 anesthesia coverage for fair market pay. And we know of at least one qualified CRNA group who responded to Providence’s RFP and is able and willing to provide permanent anesthesia coverage at PVH full time though the end of 2025.

Going forward, we appointed an Ad Hoc Committee of the board to meet with Providence. The Ad Hoc Committee includes two Petaluma Health Care District Directors, Jeffrey Tobias, M.D., and Brian Dufour. They, together with myself, as the district’s CEO, and district advisors intend to meet with Providence representatives to create a collaborative process to explore available options to allow the Birthing Center to remain open and maintain the hospital’s inpatient women’s health services.

We understand that there is a shortage of healthcare staff and physicians in the county, state and throughout the country, as Providence has publicly stated. It is fair to say that this shortage has resulted or will result in higher costs to do business. However, nothing in our agreement with Providence conditions its commitment to keep the Family Birthing Center open on the cost of operating the unit. Providence, with its billions of dollars in cash reserves, and the millions of dollars it receives annually at PVH in government subsidies to support delivery of care to the Medicaid population, has the financial resources to secure the clinical staff needed to keep its legal commitment to operate the Birthing Center through 2025. Higher costs are not valid reasons to breach our contract.

The confusion that Providence’s announcement has caused in this community will have a ripple effect for many months to come. If the Birthing Center closes, and people are expecting this unit to be open as promised, laboring mothers will be in a scary predicament. If it remains open, yet now people think it’s closing, then expectant mothers will arrange alternative options, diverting away from the quality, local care they would receive from PVH.

Closing a long-standing hospital maternity unit – the only one between San Rafael and Santa Rosa – requires careful consideration and the exhaustion of all options. At this juncture, we expect that Providence make the necessary investment to keep our award-winning Family Birthing Center open and honor the commitment they made to our community.

Ramona Faith is the CEO of Petaluma Health Care District.