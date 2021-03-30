Commentary: Petalumans should stand in solidarity with AAPI community

Let these words be the platform for the silenced, the marginalized, and the ones who were thought of as invisible. If you were considered “the other,” you are now empowered to make yourself known. But you will be known by what you identify as and everything that makes you proud about who you are. This is but one voice that cannot speak for you, but a voice that encourages you to tell your story.

The Asian American and Pacific Islander community has been cast in shadows of silence for too long due to the deeply ingrained anti-Asian racism in the United States. It is not a new phenomenon that we have only seen since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the uptick in the recent hate crimes against people who identify as AAPI is alarming. And for the AAPI individual, it is absolutely terrifying. The paralyzing fear takes us down that path of thoughts such as “will I be next?” My parents? Grandparents? My elderly neighbors? We then worry about how we can protect ourselves and our family members. What might happen if we risk ourselves to step out the door, even when making a quick errand? We can all concur with this statement: “It’s a crazy world out there.”

This crazy world should not assign blame to any group of people, nor should it make anyone feel unsafe because of their ethnicity. It is hurtful to even know that my ethnicity is what puts the proverbial target on my back. We then think again about what WE need to do to keep ourselves safe. However, I’m afraid there is nothing I can change about being a Filipina American woman (not that I would ever choose to be anything else). It is certainly not my job either to ensure all of my own precautions to keep myself safe because of the perpetual violence against AAPI people.

The victims of the tragic Atlanta shooting that occured on March 16, also, did not have to make it their job to protect their own lives from hateful acts and senseless violence. Not only were their lives stolen, but the six women of Asian descent were reduced to a white man’s fetishization and subjected to his violence because of his sick need to dominate.

Friends, neighbors, I am imploring you to take action against this and stand up in solidarity with your AAPI siblings. Enough is enough. We can do better than this. As we honor the precious lives lost in Atlanta, we must take action against hate of all forms. This also includes protecting the lives of all of our marginalized groups - Black, Latinx, and Indigenous people - that we can all stand in solidarity. Black lives still, and always, matter. Children continue to be detained at the border, and we are inhabiting stolen land. We may not make sense of this “crazy world,” but we can certainly take action.

Check in with your BIPOC neighbors and friends. Provide the space for us to share our stories that must be told. Listen to our own accounts of our daily experiences and how we have to navigate today’s society. Do your research. Most importantly, disrupt any acts of racism at any moment you see it. Challenge the racist thoughts of others and condemn white supremacy.

We have a long way to go, and we may not always know where to start. However, it is up to us to set up the groundwork of anti-racism for the future generations. In solidarity, we can strive for the more perfect society.

Rest In Power - Delaina Ashley Yaun, Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, Paul Andre Michels, Hyun Jung Grant, Soon Chung Park, Suncha Kim, Yong Ae Yue.

For the Asian women whose memories will be honored, may your stories no longer hide in the shadows or silenced. We uplift yours as we shall do with our own.

Elizabeth Escalante is the 2nd District commissioner for the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights and president of Wine Country Young Democrats.