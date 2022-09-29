Commentary: Rainier cross-town connector is a hoax

For the first time, Petaluma will be electing council members from districts. There will be three new council members and a new mayor starting in January 2023.

While the future of the fairgrounds is top of mind for many voters, the differences between candidates on how we should proceed are likely to be minimal. The issue that will differentiate the candidates will continue to be crosstown connectors.

Despite rhetoric and gaslighting from Rainier proponents, the truth is that the connector increases traffic on Rainier, increases the risk that Petaluma homes will flood, and is extremely costly. It is a massive, costly, high-risk development project that needs to be put to bed for good.

With respect to traffic, the Rainier traffic study found that the Rainier connector would add 15,000 new vehicle trips per day on the existing Rainier Avenue. The 15,000 new trips will increase delays at the McDowell/Rainier intersection for about 50 seconds.

Moreover, because the Rainier connector would require a new stoplight to be added on Petaluma Boulevard North, traffic delays where Rainier would enter Petaluma Boulevard were estimated to be more than 80 seconds. This is almost a minute-and-a-half of delay where traffic currently flows freely.

A Rainier connector would also increase Petaluma’s flood risk. After multiple instances of flooding in the Payran neighborhood, the Army Corps of Engineers built Petaluma a flood wall. When they built it, they advised against building upstream because it would increase flood risk for the Midtown and Payran neighborhoods.

However, because the project is not eligible for state or federal funding, developing the land that the Army Corps advised against is the only way to pay for the crosstown connector.

The city’s 2019 cross-town connector workshop included a hypothetical project that could generate enough impact fees to pay for the road. It was 975,000 square feet of new commercial and 650 single-family homes—about 70% of which would occur in the floodplain.

From 2019 to 2020, the city’s cost estimate jumped from $80 million to $115 million, indicating that the project would likely need to be even larger than what was suggested at the 2019 workshop.

In exchange for the new congestion on McDowell and Petaluma Boulevards, the Rainier traffic study found that at build out of the city, the Rainier cross-town connector would provide about 12 seconds of traffic relief on Washington. Using 2020 dollars, that is about $10 million per second of relief.

The new talk of an at-grade crossing is a deflection from the major drawbacks that have been uncovered in recent years. Make no mistake: At-grade crossings are extremely hard to permit. It is a completely different project design, meaning the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) would need to be redone. And due to a new state law that changes how to assess a project’s transportation impacts, a new EIR for Rainier would be impossible to get approved.

The Rainier myth has always been about unlocking a large 100-acre floodplain development project. To build public support, proponents claim it will reduce traffic, but never actually provide the data from the traffic study because the data tells a very different story.

In 2004, the advisory measure on the ballot about the concept of Rainier as a traffic solution, which passed with 72% of the vote, offered no data about the cost to taxpayers nor about actual benefit to traffic reduction. The cost-benefit ratio of Rainer is dismal, but as long as the public is not aware of the reality, the topic has proved to be a great manipulative campaign wedge issue.

Instead of developing the land in the floodplain, Friends of Petaluma River is working to secure the property for a large, centrally located river park. Learn more about this effort at petalumariver.org.

This November, you can vote for candidates who want to develop on the floodplain and build an in-town highway through the heart of District 1, or you can vote for candidates who want to create a large central park and build the Caulfield Bridge—a project that actually does reduce traffic congestion along Lakeville Highway, the place where most of the growth in our city is forecast to occur.

Jane Hamilton is a former member of the Petaluma City Council.